OWC Announces New Price Point for Envoy Pro EX with Thunderbolt™ 3

The Envoy Pro EX is the Mac and Windows PC solution that is built with a take anywhere design – be it importing images on a location shoot, performing live on-stage, editing in-studio, transferring data between workflows, or transporting music files or family photos for sharing. The powerful and portable drive pushes the envelope on performance, pairing Thunderbolt 3 with an M.2 (NVMe) SSD to provide transfer speeds up to 1,800MB/s, up to 3x faster than USB 3.0 SSDs.

OWC designed the Envoy Pro EX to not only keep up with demanding photo editing and audio workloads, but to survive the busy lifestyle that so many users experience. With a durable aluminum enclosure and no moving parts, it is built tough to handle bumps and jolts, and can withstand being tossed around in a backpack or knocked off a table. In fact, it is MIL-STD-810G drop test compliant. Engineered to run cool and silent, it also looks great with a matte black finish.

OWC Founder & CEO Larry O'Connor said: "We engineered the Envoy Pro EX with Thunderbolt 3 to keep up with a fast-moving digital lifestyle and workflow. And with our new lower price point, we at OWC are excited that even more tech enthusiasts, from professionals to daily users, will be able to take advantage of what we've designed to be an optimal solution to meet our customers' performance and budgetary needs."

The 1.0TB Envoy Pro EX with Thunderbolt 3 is available now for $499.99 at MacSales.com, and also via additional online retailers and in stores everywhere.

Get social: follow OWC on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

About OWC

Having served the Apple community worldwide since 1988, OWC has become the reliable manufacturer and upgrade provider of choice for Apple and PC enthusiasts with its extensive catalog of accessories, storage, and memory upgrades for nearly every Mac made in the last decade. Recognized for award-winning customer service, OWC provides extensive U.S.-based technical support for Mac and PC users around the world and comprehensive step-by-step installation and support videos.

© 2018 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/owc-announces-new-price-point-for-envoy-pro-ex-with-thunderbolt-3-300642167.html

SOURCE OWC