OWC Announces New ThunderboltTM Dock - Adding to its Line of Thunderbolt Solutions

With the OWC Thunderbolt Dock you can now have four Thunderbolt ports, plus four USB ports, as well as a port for your SD Card, Gigabit Ethernet, and a combo audio in/out. You gain convenient access for all of your essential Thunderbolt and USB devices all through a single cable to your Mac or PC. Utilizing the latest Thunderbolt technology, the OWC Thunderbolt Dock enables users with Intel 11th Gen Core and Evo PCs with Thunderbolt 4, existing Macs or new M1 based Macs to add a mix of ports, including additional Thunderbolt ports. OWC Thunderbolt 3 docks without the Thunderbolt hub are compatible with OS 10.12 or later. Our Thunderbolt 4 based docks will continue to work great with our existing Thunderbolt 3 solutions such as storage, adapters, and more. "Being a leader in Thunderbolt integration and accessories, OWC is excited to offer the Thunderbolt Dock," said Larry O'Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC. "These new solutions will give users, especially on the Mac side, what they have been asking for, for years. The ability to expand upon the number of Thunderbolt devices they can add to their machines and create new workflows to optimize their workflows better."



OWC Thunderbolt Dock Highlights:

The Thunderbolt hub you've always wanted: Have four fully functional Thunderbolt 4 ports for your computer. All Thunderbolt ports also support USB devices and monitors

Plug it all in: The same Thunderbolt device compatibility and performance, whether plugged into this dock or directly into your machine

Reimagining the daisy chain: Create three separate device chains, so you can remove devices from one chain without affecting or disconnecting the others. You can even add three Thunderbolt bus-powered devices.

Powerful charging capabilities: Thunderbolt 4 host port also keeps your notebook charged with 90W power delivery

Four USB ports: Connect and charge through USB

Manage additional devices: Connect more storage, up to two 4K displays or one 5K / 6K / 8K display, or other accessories, you name it, you can use it

More content: Access photos and movies via the SD card reader at speeds up to 312MB/s

More audio: Plug headphones and mics into the audio combo jack

Adjustable LED: Customize the illumination for your work setting

Built-in security: Kensington Security Slot™ and Nano Security Slot™ for anti-theft cabling

"OWC Thunderbolt Dock, with up to four multi-purpose Thunderbolt 4 ports, makes it simple to connect your monitors and favorite accessories while charging your laptop. Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, cables and accessories are tested and certified to help increase reliability", said Jason Ziller, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel. "Thunderbolt 4 docks deliver the performance and capability headroom that content creators need, to improve their workflows."

Pricing & Availability

The OWC Thunderbolt Dock is available for order now through MacSales.com for $249 and will begin shipping next week. OWC Thunderbolt 3 docks are available ranging from $119.00 for the OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock, $249.00 for the OWC Thunderbolt 3 14-port Dock, and $299.00 for the OWC Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock.



