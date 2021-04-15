OWC Announces Partnership With Acronis

WOODSTOCK, Ill., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions, and performance upgrade kits, announces partnership with Acronis, making Acronis True Image OEM software available on OWC storage solutions that include SoftRAID today and will consist of additional or all OWC storage solutions in the future. Integrating best-of-breed backup and recovery with AI-enhanced anti-ransomware technology, Acronis' solution ensures that a user's digital life is protected – photos, files, applications, operating systems, and the devices they're on.

Backing up and protecting data is critically important, yet too often the task falls to the bottom of the to-do list. Acronis True Image OEM is designed to complement a user's existing workflow. And with modern ransomware targeting backup files and processes, it is the world's first solution to unify backup and anti-ransomware capabilities in one to ensure data is protected from accidents, failures, and cyber attacks.

From set and forget backups that run at specific times during the day, week, or month to backups created regularly as data changes, Acronis True Image OEM ensures a reliable copy of data is available for a speedy recovery. If an issue occurs, restores of individual files or the entire system can be handled in just a few clicks.

"OWC has partnered with Acronis to bring the number one personal backup software to your workflow along with industry-leading antimalware protection. said Larry O'Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC. "Adding Acronis True Image Technology to our OWC storage solutions is truly amazing. This partnership will tremendously add to our customers feeling their data is safe and protected for years to come."



The solution unites backup with AI-enhanced anti-ransomware technology, called Acronis Active Protection, which constantly monitors the system with behavioral heuristics to detect and stop ransomware and cryptojacking attacks in real-time. Acronis Active Protection continuously observes patterns in how data files change on a system, distinguishing between typical, expected behavior and those patterns that may signal hostile actions. The integrated solution is proven effective, stopping more than 600,000 ransomware attacks last year and topping testing by independent cybersecurity labs.



Acronis True Image OEM Highlights

Easy : Protect everything – photos, videos, files, applications, systems, and the devices they're on in just a few clicks

: Protect everything – photos, videos, files, applications, systems, and the devices they're on in just a few clicks Efficient : Create "set and forget" backups, while recovering and restoring files and folders quickly

: Create "set and forget" backups, while recovering and restoring files and folders quickly Secure : Stop ransom ware and crypto jacking attacks from harming device data, backup files, and the application itself

: Stop ransom ware and crypto jacking attacks from harming device data, backup files, and the application itself Upgrade option: Move to the full version of Acronis True Image and future versions to unlock additional cyber protection features at special discounted rates.

"The partnership between OWC and Acronis is a match made in heaven as the world's only personal cyber protection solution Acronis True Image is now available pre-installed on the industry leading OWC storage solutions including SoftRAID," said Alexander Pantos Senior Director WW Prosumer Channel Development. "Allowing OWC's creative pros to use one solution to secure all their valuable data across all their devices – regardless of the platform – through a single pane of glass. Acronis True Image complements macOS Time Machine and Windows Restore functionality, and gives Parallels Desktop users the fastest, most efficient way to back up and secure their virtual machines. OWCs customers gain peace of mind that their data is safe and secure with proven Acronis cyber protection."



Pricing & Availability

Acronis True Image OEM is available with the purchase of OWC storage solutions on MacSales.com.

Acronis True Image Essentials, Advanced and Premium Editions as individual purchases are also available on MacSales.com.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.



About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. With award-winning AI-based antimalware and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on-premises – at a low and predictable cost. Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including 100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages.

