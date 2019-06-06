OWC Announces Storage Sponsorship Of Springbok Entertainment's Award-Winning VR Experience "The 100%"

WOODSTOCK, Ill., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company and quite possibly the world's most respected creator of hard drives, SSDs, PC & Mac docking solutions and performance upgrade kits, is proud to announce their storage sponsorship of Springbok Entertainment's VR series "THE 100%". Springbok's virtual reality experience benefits Stand Up To Cancer and threads inspiring, powerful stories of cancer survivors through state-of-the-art volumetric capture performances. "The 100%" debuted at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival and was awarded the Tribeca X Award for Best VR Experience.

Production of the experience relied heavily on high-capacity and high-bandwidth shared storage provided through OWC's Jupiter shared storage system. "Without OWC's incredibly generous donation of both hardware and support, we simply could not have managed all of the data required for creating an experience such as this," said Andrew Cochrane. "Our raw captures alone took up almost 60TB, and that was before we did any of our post production and realtime development work. But the OWC Jupiter never so much as broke a sweat pushing all of that data around. We were able to edit, render, encode volumetric video assets, process terabytes of LiDAR data, and back up the entire server simultaneously, without having to carefully schedule these different tasks. Normally you can have a lot of storage or a lot of users or a lot of processes running – but not all three and certainly not at the same time without careful coordination."

OWC's Jupiter portable shared workflow system re-imagines the role that collaborative storage plays in the video production workflow. Engineered from inception with direct input from filmmakers including DITs, editors, colorists and producers, the system delivers storage configurable to the workflow rather than conforming the workflow for the storage. It is designed to enhance the use of all major post-production software including Apple Final Cut Pro X, Logic & Motion, Adobe Premiere, After Effects, Audition, Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve, Fusion, Codex Production Suite, AVID, and others. OWC offers full end to end support for every workflow.

"OWC first became aware of 'THE 100%' early in the summer of 2018," said Chris Kooistra, OWC Director of Marketing. "Following our first call with their production team, we knew we needed to support this project. Everyone has someone in their life who has been affected by cancer and Steven, Brandon and Andy from Springbok have real vision and passion for this project and helping others. Our Jupiter team jumped right on with them to build out the shared storage they needed to help bring this to fruition, and we are thrilled to have played a part in this endeavor. We are looking forward to seeing what they do in future episodes."

Starring ballerina Maggie Kudirka, "THE 100%" depicts the real-life story of an aspiring professional dancer's diagnosis with incurable breast cancer at 23, through a seamlessly choreographed ballet. Maggie's resilience to keep dancing and document her journey drew a sizable following for aspiring dancers and cancer survivors alike. Developed using volumetric video capture, "THE 100%" allows viewers to experience the actual ballet performance unparalleled to motion capture or CGI.

About Springbok

SPRINGBOK ENTERTAINMENT is a multi-media production company that combines innovative storytelling with financing strategies designed for evolving marketplaces and platforms. Leveraging new and emerging entertainment based technologies, Springbok Entertainment combines the worlds of traditional Hollywood cinema with the cutting edge experiences of Silicon Valley to develop and bring to market original creative IP. By not only recognizing but embracing the accelerated changes happening between entertainment and technology, Springbok Entertainment partners with the leading players in their respective arenas to bring the greatest value to the creative package.

Springbok online: www.springbokent.com. THE 100% online: www.the100pct.com

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping tech enthusiasts and industry professionals do more and reach higher. Our trusted storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions enable creative professionals, producers, educators and government entities to get the most out of their technology investments, protect valuable digital assets and expand their hardware's capabilities to keep up with the demands and evolution of their work. OWC features an award-winning technical support team that is on hand 24/7 as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step installation and support videos. In everything we do at OWC, we believe in making a better world where technology inspires imagination, and everything is possible.

Get social: follow OWC on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

