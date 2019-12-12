OWC Announces ThunderBay 4 mini - Professional-Grade Data Storage for Everyone that Delivers the Perfect Combination of Speed, Size and Redundancy

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC® ; a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company and one of the world's most respected providers of hard drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions and performance upgrade kits, today announced the availability of the ThunderBay 4 mini storage solution, the newest addition to their ThunderBay line of external storage systems, available in either Thunderbolt 3 or Thunderbolt 2 interfaces. OWC's newest data storage solution delivers the speed, versatility and redundancy creative pros, SMBs, and prosumers rely on to manage workflows without limitations in a compact design.

Featuring four bays for 2.5-inch drives, the ThunderBay 4 mini is available in pre-configured solutions up to 16.0TB, while the 0GB enclosure is ready out of the box for users to repurpose or maximize their choice of 2.5" SSDs and/or HDDs. Mixed drives can be used independently or combined as a RAID with the included powerful, yet accessible SoftRAID setup and management software. For creative pros or IT managers and remote/home office professionals seeking big RAID performance that's small enough to fit on a desk, in a rack, or on a DIT cart, your wish is now a reality. The ThunderBay 4 mini transforms SSDs and HDDs into the perfect storage solution to use as is or adapt as needed to breeze through workflows and backups all the way up to today's highest resolution audio, photo and video formats.

Epic Pro-Class RAID Performance and Reliability in a Super Compact Design

The ThunderBay 4 mini is big on performance and flexibility, yet it's about the length of a pencil and weighs only 3.1 pounds with SSDs installed. The rugged heat-dissipating aluminum enclosure is available in two models: Thunderbolt 3 with two ports (Thunderbolt 2/Thunderbolt backward compatible) for up to 1556MB/s of real-world tested performance or Thunderbolt 2 with two ports (Thunderbolt backward compatible) for up to 1346MB/s speeds.

Go Big, Do More, Go Faster

The ThunderBay 4 mini allows users to daisy-chain up to five additional ThunderBay 4 mini solutions to create massive storage capacities. Merge them with SoftRAID for even more flexibility, capacity, and capability. If maximum transfer speed is the goal, connect multiple ThunderBay 4 mini solutions to multiple Thunderbolt 3 or Thunderbolt 2 ports on a Mac or PC for exponential speed. Beyond storage, users can attach a 5K Thunderbolt display or two 4K displays to the ThunderBay 4 mini and enjoy the flexibility to expand their daisy-chain to meet any task at-hand.

Highlights

Maximize SSD or HDD potential – four 2.5-inch drive bays

Thunderbolt 3 Version: Pro-grade, real-world tested speeds – up to 1556MB/s with (2) Thunderbolt 3 ports (Thunderbolt 2/Thunderbolt backward compatible)

Pro-grade, real-world tested speeds – up to 1556MB/s with (2) Thunderbolt 3 ports (Thunderbolt 2/Thunderbolt backward compatible) Thunderbolt 2 Version: Real-world tested speeds of up to 1346MB/s with (2) Thunderbolt 2 ports (Thunderbolt backward compatible)

Real-world tested speeds of up to 1346MB/s with (2) Thunderbolt 2 ports (Thunderbolt backward compatible) Flexibility – re-task existing drives or choose from pre-configured solutions

Daisy-chain expansion – add up to 5 additional Thunderbolt devices

Deployment ready – pre-configured solutions undergo rigorous multi-step performance certification

Near silent operation – heat dissipating aluminum with 32.5dB cooling fan

Quick drive swaps – drives mount on sliding trays

Plug and Play – no drivers needed and includes Thunderbolt 3/Thunderbolt 2 cable

Robust software for creating, monitoring and managing advanced RAID sets

Worry-free – up to 3-Year OWC Limited Warranty with 1-Year Level 1 data recovery

Engineered for users who demand ultra-reliable and recoverable high-capacity storage, ThunderBay 4 mini provides a proven, high-quality array of storage bays that can be perfectly configured to suit unique storage, work speed, and data reliability needs – all in a compact design.

Pricing & Availability

The ThunderBay 4 mini is available now at MacSales.com with either Thunderbolt 3 or Thunderbolt 2 interface with pricing of $299.99 with no drives or plug & play ready equipped with up to 16.0TB of capacity starting from $599.99 for 4.0TB Models.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. OWC creates and delivers the best storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions for performance, reliability and longevity to enhance, accelerate and extend the capabilities of technology. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. True sustainability is good business – maximizing existing hardware vs. starting over or needing to replace saves time, money and benefits the environment and resources we all share. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum Certification and running as a net provider of renewable wind and solar energy to the local power grid. OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

© 2019 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

