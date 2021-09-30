OWC Announces Thunderbolt Dual DisplayPort Adapter

The OWC Thunderbolt Dual DisplayPort Adapter lets you work with newfound multitasking ease. Use it to create graphics-intensive content and edit photos with more precision. Keep projects active on one screen while attending a video meeting on the other. Create a panoramic video wall for the digital signage application. And when it's time for play, higher resolutions and refresh rates provide the most immersive video gaming experience available. The OWC Thunderbolt Dual DisplayPort Adapter lets you multitask with ease. Use it to create graphics-intensive content and edit photos with more precision. Keep projects active on one screen while attending a video meeting on the other. Create a panoramic video wall for the digital signage application. And when it's time for play, higher resolutions and refresh rates provide the most immersive video gaming experience available. With dual display uses through just one Thunderbolt port on your computer. The OWC Thunderbolt Dual DisplayPort Adapter is mobile-ready; with its compact size and bus-powered convenience, this handy adapter ensures you're always ready for a BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) office or classroom presentation. Take it along with your Thunderbolt-equipped iPad to enjoy video content on a bigger screen. The OWC Thunderbolt Dual DisplayPort Adapter opens a world of possibilities

Professionals: Use it to stream high-resolution, life-like content on multiple monitors. Keep active projects open on one display while viewing members of an online meeting on another display. Keep an eye on chat boxes while simultaneously connecting with your followers on another screen.

Students: Improve online learning with multiple screens. Read text or watch the instructor on one display as you take notes on the other.

Gaming: Stretch that racing and flight sim game across two screens for an unbelievable view. Dedicate one screen as a map or voice chat display to eliminate the hassle of minimizing game windows.

OWC Thunderbolt Dual DisplayPort Adapter Highlights:

Single display up to 8K @ 30Hz or 8K @ greater than 30Hz with DSC

@ 30Hz or @ greater than 30Hz with DSC Dual display up to 4K @ 60Hz, 4K @ 144Hz with DSC, or 8K with DSC

@ 60Hz, @ 144Hz with DSC, or with DSC See it All: Watch videos, play games, create crisp digital signage walls, and make eye-catching presentations on a DisplayPort display or projector

Full Display Potential: DSC (Display Stream Compression) compatible for higher refresh rates

Stunning Visuals: HDR for sharper images, brighter colors, and greater contrast

Hear More: Supports multichannel, high-definition digital audio formats

Energy Efficient: Achieve high resolutions on two displays without draining system resources

Protected: 1 Year OWC Limited Warranty

Pricing & Availability

OWC Thunderbolt Dual DisplayPort Adapter is available to order on Macsales.com for $78.00.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

1 Actual resolution and refresh rate dependent upon capabilities of host, cables, and display. MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini systems using the new Apple M1 chip support only a single external display over Thunderbolt.

