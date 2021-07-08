OWC Announces U2 ShuttleOne Build Your Own Affordable High-Performance U.2 SSD

The OWC U2 ShuttleOne offers a full-metal housing that solidly protects your drive and data while providing cooling that's superior to adapters made with other materials. The OWC U2 ShuttleOne delivers complete drive reliability and takes your workflow beyond the limits. Small form factor NVMe M.2 SSDs can pack a powerful performance but swapping them can damage the connector and make the drive unreadable. The OWC U2 ShuttleOne lets you change your NVMe M.2 SSD at will in any 2.5-inch U.2 drive bay with the peace of mind that your drive will stay protected. This innovative adapter is fully certified and rated up to PCIe Gen 4, meaning the OWC U2 ShuttleOne supports your drive's fastest performance up to 8,000MB/s. The OWC U2 ShuttleOne can make your dream of mind-blowingly fast speeds a reality.

The OWC ShuttleOne is built for many different tasks and lifestyles

Gamers: Change out game load drives quickly while keeping an extra heat source from resting directly on your motherboard by installing the OWC U2 ShuttleOne in an open U.2 2.5-inch bay or connecting it to a U.2 port on the motherboard a U.2 power/data cable.

IT Admins: Boost your bottom line and lower your server room/data center TCO by using affordable NVMe M.2 drives. This thermally efficient, easily swapped adapter will meet all of your drive-swapping needs with ready flexibility.

Performance Enthusiasts/System Builders: Add blazing fast, highly affordable storage to your computer's U.2 equipped bay. If you're building a system that has a U.2 port on the motherboard, you can create a U.2 enabled drive bay with a U.2 power/data cable. You can also use the OWC U2 ShuttleOne externally with a wide variety of OWC solutions that offer one or more U.2 bays.

Archiving/Backup: The affordability of M.2 drives and the OWC U2 ShuttleOne enables you to create fast-access storage archives for individual clients, large projects, and off-site data backups.

M&E Capture: Record it all faster, more accessible, and more affordably with U.2 capable digital capture systems. Now you can use a single drive without any particular card reader: experience faster performance, higher capacity, and a superior cost per GB ratio vs. digital media cards.

Ingest, Duplicate, and Ship to Post Workflow: Dramatically lower ingest time and cost with a single high-performance drive. The OWC U2 ShuttleOne will help you significantly reduce shipping costs to post-production by utilizing a U.2 bay-equipped PC or OWC solution on both ends of the workflow.



OWC U2 ShuttleOne Highlights:

Flexible: Easily install an NVMe M.2 SSD in minutes

Swappable: Protects your SSD connector from wear

Beyond Fast™: Fully PCIe Gen 1-4 certified for today's and tomorrow's SSDs, up to 8,000MB/s

Broad Compatibility: Use in 2.5-inch U.2 bays and OWC ThunderBay Flex 8, and OWC Mercury Helios 3S with U.2 NVMe Interchange System

Optimum Cooling: Full metal housing keeps the drive running cool and throttle-free

Worry-free: Up to 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime support

"As the leader in U.2 storage, OWC offers the broadest choice of use options For All Computerkind™," said Larry O'Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC. "The OWC U2 ShuttleOne gives you the flexibility to retask an existing NVMe M.2 drive after upgrading or using a new drive with a higher storage capacity."



Pricing & Availability

The OWC U2 ShuttleOne is available now for $44.99 at MacSales.com.



About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability, and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum status. OWC features an award-winning technical support team and an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set, and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

