OWC Awarded Three Gold Stevie® Awards for 2021 from American Business Awards®

More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. OWC was nominated in the Hardware Storage, Computer Hardware, and Consumer Electronics category for the consumer electronics industry.

OWC Envoy Pro FX

Gold winner in the Hardware Storage category. The OWC Envoy Pro FX is one giant leap For All Computerkind™. The OWC Envoy Pro FX portable SSD provides out-of-this-world performance and is the first universal Thunderbolt drive to work via USB-C and USB-A. By supporting the max performance capability of any interface up to 2800MB/s and built like a tank with dust/drop/waterproof certification, you can transfer gigabytes of data in seconds anywhere—plugin to your machine today and be ready for your next Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 machine and beyond. You can even plug it into the iPad, including the new iPad Pro with Thunderbolt, Chromebook, and Surface devices.

OWC Thunderbolt Hub

Gold winner in the Computer Hardware category. For the first time, the OWC Thunderbolt Hub adds four more Thunderbolt ports, plus one USB-A port to your new Apple M1 Mac, Apple 'Intel' Mac with Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4 PC and the new iPad Pro with Thunderbolt. You can connect and charge any device with a Thunderbolt, USB-C or USB-A connector and support up to two 4K displays or a single 5K/6K/8K display. Add high-performance storage, including NVMe solutions, and generally make your workflow work for you by adding A/V mixers, phone or tablet, even desktop accessories like a keyboard or mouse – all through a single Thunderbolt port.

OWC Copy That app for iPhone and iPad

Gold winner in the Consumer Electronics category. Whether you are a hobbyist out in the field taking nature photos, an influencer shooting daily videos, or a parent capturing that special family event, OWC Copy That app helps you free up internal storage space while protecting your valuable content. The process is simple: Connect your iPhone or iPad to an external drive. Select the media you want to copy and how you want to copy it. Then click the "Copy That" button, and you're done.

"We are honored to have the OWC Envoy Pro FX, OWC Thunderbolt Hub, and OWC Copy That app recognized with the Gold Stevie Award presented by American Business Awards," said Larry O'Connor, CEO, and Founder of OWC. "We believe we have an incredibly talented team at OWC and are devoted to developing the fastest and most innovative products for consumer and professional markets. To receive this recognition is a win for the entire team. We are truly grateful to American Business Awards for this acknowledgment."

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

