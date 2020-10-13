OWC Blasts User Content to Space with Blue Origin

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC® , a leading technology and new frontiers innovator bringing new capabilities to Earth for Mac & PC users since 1988, and one of the world's most respected providers of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions and performance upgrade kits, today announced that its Envoy Pro FX external SSD has successfully traveled to space and back onboard a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket. The Envoy Pro FX SSD included content produced by OWC contest participants, OWC employee pictures and contributions from OWC ambassadors and esteemed artists including BT, Blanco Brown, Brad Paisley, Common Kings, Desmond Child, DragonForce, Kurt Hugo Scheunder, Maggie Rose, Postmodern Jukebox, Puddles Pity Party, Smash Mouth, Steve Vai, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Tim McGraw, Walk Off the Earth, Weird Al Yankovic, Wyclef Jean, Yngwie Malmsteen and ZEDD.

The Envoy Pro FX is one giant leap For All ComputerkindTM as it's the first portable SSD with out-of-this-world performance and compatibility. Plug into yesterday's and today's Thunderbolt and USB equipped Macs and PCs. Plug into tomorrow's Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 machines. You can even plug it into iPad Pro, Chromebook, and Surface devices. Imagine…never having to worry about what your external drive works with or what interface your drive has!

"We have known for many years that our customers include some of the most talented and creative people around, and we want to give them the chance to have a part in this adventure with us," said Larry O'Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing. "OWC is proud to provide storage and upgrades that keep our customers' content and creations safe for years, and now even to space and back!"

The Envoy Pro FX SSD will be available later this year through MacSales.com.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

© 2020 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

