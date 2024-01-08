OWC Broadens Best-In-Class ThunderBlade Portable Storage Line

New Model Boasts Increased RAID 5 Performance and Expanded Capacity

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Other World Computing® www.OWC.com -- the leading end-to-end ecosystem solution provider of computer hardware, accessories, and software for both consumers and professionals – today announced a new model of ThunderBlade, redefining the fastest shuttle and edit RAID SSD in the universe for creative professionals.

OWC ThunderBlade X8

Already considered the best production drive on the planet, the new ThunderBlade X8 propels performance to new heights with up to 2949MB/s real-world speed and up to 16% higher capacity and efficiency in RAID 5. ThunderBlade continues to set the bar for what is possible in the realm of production drives, enabling users to seamlessly handle data-intensive tasks and elevate their creative output to unprecedented levels.

Purposeful Design

Constructed for fast-paced environments where time is money, ThunderBlade ensures your projects outpace your deadlines. ThunderBlade effortlessly navigates through uncompressed, high-bandwidth content streams, delivering unmatched speed and reliability. Designed for mobility and featuring an integrated fin-designed cooling system, ThunderBlade is at home on set, in the edit suite, or traveling comfortably between shoots in its ballistic hard-shell case.

The unmatched quality and performance do not end with cutting-edge hardware. Before a ThunderBlade is delivered, it undergoes rigorous multi-hour "burn-in" performance certification to ensure it arrives in pristine condition and is ready to begin work immediately.

"OWC set a new standard for external drive capabilities with the original ThunderBlade, with groundbreaking speeds, reliability, and rugged transportability," said OWC Founder and CEO, Larry O'Connor. "The latest ThunderBlade builds upon this legacy, enhancing performance, total usable storage, and even ruggedness further empowering creative professionals to accomplish more with rock solid data protection."

Pricing and Availability

ThunderBlade is available in 8TB, 16TB, or 32TB capacities. Pre-order today at macsales.com starting at $1,749.99.

