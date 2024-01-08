OWC Broadens Best-In-Class ThunderBlade Portable Storage Line

New Model Boasts Increased RAID 5 Performance and Expanded Capacity

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Other World Computing® www.OWC.com -- the leading end-to-end ecosystem solution provider of computer hardware, accessories, and software for both consumers and professionals – today announced a new model of ThunderBlade, redefining the fastest shuttle and edit RAID SSD in the universe for creative professionals.

OWC ThunderBlade X8
Already considered the best production drive on the planet, the new ThunderBlade X8 propels performance to new heights with up to 2949MB/s real-world speed and up to 16% higher capacity and efficiency in RAID 5. ThunderBlade continues to set the bar for what is possible in the realm of production drives, enabling users to seamlessly handle data-intensive tasks and elevate their creative output to unprecedented levels.

Purposeful Design
Constructed for fast-paced environments where time is money, ThunderBlade ensures your projects outpace your deadlines. ThunderBlade effortlessly navigates through uncompressed, high-bandwidth content streams, delivering unmatched speed and reliability. Designed for mobility and featuring an integrated fin-designed cooling system, ThunderBlade is at home on set, in the edit suite, or traveling comfortably between shoots in its ballistic hard-shell case.

The unmatched quality and performance do not end with cutting-edge hardware. Before a ThunderBlade is delivered, it undergoes rigorous multi-hour "burn-in" performance certification to ensure it arrives in pristine condition and is ready to begin work immediately.

"OWC set a new standard for external drive capabilities with the original ThunderBlade, with groundbreaking speeds, reliability, and rugged transportability," said OWC Founder and CEO, Larry O'Connor. "The latest ThunderBlade builds upon this legacy, enhancing performance, total usable storage, and even ruggedness further empowering creative professionals to accomplish more with rock solid data protection."

Pricing and Availability

ThunderBlade is available in 8TB, 16TB, or 32TB capacities. Pre-order today at macsales.com starting at $1,749.99.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is committed to supporting and inspiring the imagination of Mac and PC enthusiasts worldwide through sustainable innovation, exemplary customer service, and American design. An entire spectrum of easy, DIY upgrade and expansion possibilities await MemoryExternal DrivesSSDsMac & PC docking solutionsNetwork Attached StorageMemory Cards and ReadersSoftware Solutions and Performance Upgrade Kits solutions. All are backed with step-by-step videos and a global support team. Our dedication to excellence and sustainable innovation extends beyond our day-to-day business and into the community. We strive for zero waste, both environmentally and strategically. We have a long-term outlook on everything we do and believe in making a better world. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set, and beyond, there should be no compromise, which is why OWC is here.

Media Contact 
Nicole Brief
[email protected]

SOURCE Other World Computing

News Releases in Similar Topics

