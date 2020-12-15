OWC CEO and Founder Larry O'Connor Named A 2020 "Top 50 Best CEO" by Comparably

The 2020 Best CEOs list comprises the Top 50 highest-rated leaders and based on anonymous feedback from employees directly on Comparably.com in the last 12 months. The ratings were given a numerical score and then compared to companies of similar size to OWC across the U.S. Additional weight was given to companies with more ratings from their employee base. The final data set was compiled from 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. organizations on Comparably.com.

Comparably's mission is to make workplaces transparent and rewarding for both employees and employers. Comparably reveals company cultures and market compensation, as contributed by real employees, and showcases a fair and accurate display of employer brands.

"I am honored and humbled to receive this award from Comparably," said Larry O'Connor, CEO, and Founder of OWC. "Each year, I strive to make sure OWC's culture is one of transparency and inclusion. Keeping a safe, well-balanced work environment is critical to high employee engagement. This award illustrates that despite the difficulties of 2020, our employees are innovative, flexible, collaborating, and highly engaged in building a solid future."

"This is the fourth year that we have published our Best CEOs ranking, and each year it gets more challenging to make the list," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "The top-rated CEOs understand that investing just as much in the happiness and well-being of employees as they do in the growth of their business is a successful formula. The recognition that Larry is receiving is a testament to his strong leadership at OWC."



