OWC Demonstrating Powerful New Technology Solutions at the NAB Show in Las Vegas

Attendees can view product demonstrations at workstations in Booth #C3647. Products include:

ThunderBlade – The ThunderBlade is the fastest external drive in the world and is revolutionizing 4K and 8K workflows. With transfer speeds up to 2800MB/s Read and 2450MB/s Write, it is the preeminent production solution for professionals. Fanless operation and a dimmable LED ensure workflow will not be interrupted by background noise or light. With its ruggedized hard shell carrying case, the ThunderBlade is at home on the road, on set or in the editing suite, and is tough enough to withstand rough treatment between locations. Available in capacities from 1TB up to 8TB, users can review 4K and 8K dailies at the end of each day with the ThunderBlade. MSRP from $1,199.99 to $4,999.00 .

– This new ThunderBay 4 is the fastest ThunderBay OWC has ever offered, with an interface that is twice as fast as its predecessor and now with the power of Thunderbolt 3. Available in capacities up to 48TB, it's also backwards compatible with previous Thunderbolt versions. Starting at MSRP for 4TB. Thunderbolt 3 Dock (Windows ™ and Mac) – With the newest version of the award-winning OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock, OWC is bringing its powerful dock to the Windows world, delivering more connectivity, power and charging capability at the fastest speed available. This sleek dock offers 12 ports including dual Thunderbolt 3, five USB 3.1, Gigabit Ethernet, S/PDIF, combo audio, Mini DisplayPort, SD Card Slot, and supports laptop charging. Available Q2 2018.

™ – With the newest version of the award-winning OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock, OWC is bringing its powerful dock to the Windows world, delivering more connectivity, power and charging capability at the fastest speed available. This sleek dock offers 12 ports including dual Thunderbolt 3, five USB 3.1, Gigabit Ethernet, S/PDIF, combo audio, Mini DisplayPort, SD Card Slot, and supports laptop charging. Available Q2 2018. Mercury Elite Pro Quad – The new Mercury Elite Pro Quad external storage solution offers four drive bays to provide vast amounts of storage from a single USB-C™ connection, with the flexibility to be utilized in Mac, PC and mixed Mac/PC environments. The unit's USB 3.1 Gen 2 interface and USB-C port work universally with any USB-C or Thunderbolt™ 3 equipped Mac or Windows™ PC. The included USB-C to USB-A adapter cable provides the ability to connect to any USB equipped computer. MSRP from $549.99 to $2,999.99 .

The new Mercury Elite Pro Quad external storage solution offers four drive bays to provide vast amounts of storage from a single USB-C™ connection, with the flexibility to be utilized in Mac, PC and mixed Mac/PC environments. The unit's USB 3.1 Gen 2 interface and USB-C port work universally with any USB-C or Thunderbolt™ 3 equipped Mac or Windows™ PC. The included USB-C to USB-A adapter cable provides the ability to connect to any USB equipped computer. MSRP from to . Mercury Helios FX eGPU – Featuring a robust power supply, the Mercury Helios FX is built to handle almost any GPU while simultaneously charging a laptop. The whisper-quiet cooling fan makes the Helios FX an ideal addition to noise-sensitive workstations. With its Thunderbolt 3 interface, users can add the Mercury Helios FX to computers needing a boost. Whether it's a Mac or Windows PC, the Mercury Helios FX can be connected with the included Thunderbolt 3 cable for an immediate increase in performance. MSRP $319.00 .

In addition to the new products, OWC will display a wide selection of the accessories, storage and memory products that have made OWC the upgrade provider of choice for Apple and PC enthusiasts for 30 years. OWC will also host daily giveaways and raffles in-booth, offering attendees opportunities to win a variety of technology-focused prizes and OWC shirts.

OWC will kick off NAB week with an exhibit at ShowStoppers on Sunday, April 8. Held at the Venetian Hotel from 1:00-3:00pm, the event offers attendees the opportunity to see the latest in technology, products and services aimed at changing workstyles and transformative business models.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the voice for the nation's radio and television broadcasters. With the exhibit floor open April 9 - 12 in Las Vegas, the NAB Show serves as one of the world's largest electronic media shows, hosting upwards of 103,000 attendees from 166 countries and 1,700 exhibitors. NAB Show 2018 offers broadcasters the opportunity to network with colleagues, explore new technologies, and discuss innovative strategies to build stronger business and address important issues.

About OWC

Having served the Apple community worldwide since 1988, OWC has become the reliable manufacturer and upgrade provider of choice for Apple and PC enthusiasts with its extensive catalog of accessories, storage, and memory upgrades for nearly every Mac made in the last decade. Recognized for award-winning customer service, OWC provides extensive U.S.-based technical support for Mac and PC users around the world and comprehensive step-by-step installation and support videos.

1 Optional Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt adapter required.

