OWC Helps Bring Clean Water to Kids Around the Globe

OWC was founded in 1988 with the drive to provide solutions for customers' technology needs. As a conscientious corporate citizen, the company supports a number of green initiatives, including supporting organizations focused on the delivery of/access to clean water. Splash's mission of helping kids and communities gain access to clean water and sanitation, fulfilling those basic human needs, aligns with OWC's long-term priorities.

All funds raised during the campaign will go directly to water, sanitation and hygiene projects to support children living in urban poverty. In addition to matching donations up to $125,000, OWC will email a coupon to donors that can be used on their e-commerce site, www.macsales.com. Those who donate $50 - $499 will receive a coupon for $10 off an order, and donors who contribute in excess of $500 will receive a coupon for $50 off an order.*

OWC Founder and CEO Larry O'Connor said "OWC has been committed to green practices since our inception, and as we celebrate 30 years in business, we renew that commitment by supporting Splash, who is bringing clean water and improved sanitation to children across the globe. These solutions will have lasting impact for generations, and empower independence and better living opportunities." He added: "OWC is excited to have set a goal of raising $250,000 during our anniversary year, and we are dedicated to matching $125,000 in donations. We thank our customers worldwide for 30 years of their support and look forward to a successful campaign to aid those in need."

Donations can be made at: https://eshop.macsales.com/celebrate/30th/splash or https://impact.splash.org/campaign/owc-digital/c135915. OWC will post regular updates on the campaign's progress and will provide information on how the donations are helping communities.

About OWC

Having served the Apple community worldwide since 1988, OWC has become the reliable manufacturer and upgrade provider of choice for Apple and PC enthusiasts with its extensive catalog of accessories, storage, and memory upgrades for nearly every Mac made in the last decade. Recognized for award-winning customer service, OWC provides extensive U.S.-based technical support for Mac and PC users around the world and comprehensive step-by-step installation and support videos.

