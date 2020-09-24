OWC Introduces Mercury Pro LTO Solution Making Archiving Seamless

M&E professionals, corporations, government branches, and small businesses face the same challenge: how to manage an ever-increasing amount of more complex data. Higher resolution, complex audio, and diverse formats are the project norm. Organizational content is projected to grow 50-70% annually as more data is digitalized. Licensing and regulatory compliance requirements are becoming more stringent. The answer, the Mercury Pro LTO provides top end performance data integrity and utilizes industry standard Thunderbolt (Type-C) providing plug and play ease on Thunderbolt 3 and future Thunderbolt 4 equipped computers.

Archiving Made Drag and Drop Easy

There's a priceless familiarity in using LTO to protect your data. Using archiving industry-standard Linear Tape-Open (LTO) tapes formatted with the Linear Tape File System (LTFS), the tape can be accessed on your computer just like a hard drive or SSD. Files appear in folders and moving them to and retrieving them from tape is drag and drop easy. And compatibility has never been simpler thanks to LTFS, LTO tapes can read from a Mac, PC, or Linux system, so there's no extra software to buy or proprietary hardware concerns.

Advanced Yet Future-Ready

Because LTFS is an open, cross-platform system, and LTO tape is the dominant archiving medium that has continued to advance since being introduced in 2000. You can be confident you'll access your data with any brand of LTO hardware for decades to come. The Mercury Pro LTO uses the latest 12TB LTO-8 tapes, the previous generation 6TB LTO-7 tapes, and designed to use future release LTO-9 drives.

Highlights

Store more: up to 12TB native/30TB 1 compressed storage capacity per tape cartridge

compressed storage capacity per tape cartridge Flexible: built-in IBM-LTO-8 Ultrium Drive reads and writes LTO-8 and LTO-7 tapes

Store longer: up to 30-year tape longevity

Instant ROI: Lowest cost storage format; as low as $0.02 /GB and up to 50x less costly than online storage

/GB and up to 50x less costly than online storage LTFS compatible: archive files/folders with drag and drop ease

Simple interface: mount, format, and backup to an LTO tape and hard drive simultaneously via included myLTO® app, a $299 value

value Secure: supports AES 256-bit encryption for sensitive data

Compliance ready: supports WORM cartridges required by legal/regulatory record keeping

Fast tape creation: up to 360MB/s native/900MB/s 1 compressed transfer rates

compressed transfer rates Configurable drive bay: add an optional 2.5/3.5-inch HDD or SSD for up to 16TB 'staging' capacity

Expansive: second Thunderbolt 3 port for adding up to five additional Thunderbolt devices or your choice of a USB-C or DisplayPort device

See more: DisplayPort 1.4 for connecting up to an 8K display 2

display Charge while working: 85W of notebook charging

Transportable: Compact form factor with built-in handles for moving between set and studio

Complete: Includes LTO-8 12TB data tape, cleaning cartridge, and Thunderbolt cable

Worry-free: up to 5 Year OWC Limited Warranty with lifetime US-based support

Lower Lifetime Costs with Far Greater Life Expectancy

A 10-year Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) study performed by the Enterprise Strategy Group comparing the costs of long-term storage on disk, LTO tape, and cloud had a staggering revelation: LTO tape-based archiving provides a 577% ROI! That's because LTO-tape offers the lowest cost per TB storage format and the longest life expectancy.

Includes myLTO® software – A $299 value FREE!

The myLTO® software makes the OWC Mercury Pro LTO an easy and reliable solution is the included myLTO® application from Imagine Products, Inc.®. Through its simple drag-and-drop interface, myLTO® gives you powerful archive options like queuing multiple copies with copy verification notification. You can also create customized reports with thumbnails and metadata to locate files after archival quickly. Fast and safe, myLTO® uses checksum technology for guaranteed accuracy throughout the copy process.

Pricing and Availability

The Mercury Pro LTO is available to order now from MacSales.com for $4,499 and includes the myLTO® software, LTO-8 tape and cleaning cartridge. Additional solutions up to 16TB are also available.

30TB / 900MB/s with 2.5:1 data compression Full DisplayPort 1.4 capabilities depends on host computer support of DisplayPort 1.4 specification through its Thunderbolt 3 connection, host computer GPU capabilities, and connecting cable capabilities. Apple Mac models with Thunderbolt and Thunderbolt 2 ports can connect to the OWC Mercury Pro LTO by using the Apple Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter (sold separately).

