OWC Launches 'Leaders and GameChangers' Podcast

From a presidential photographer to a Rock N Roll Hall of Famer, a philanthropist redefining the definition of clean air to a World Series champion, host Setorii sits down with the world's most inspiring individuals to talk about how core values have impacted their rise and continue to impact their pursuit of greatness.

The first episode of OWC's Leaders and GameChangers, launching today, features a conversation with Naveen Jain, Founder of Moon Express and Viome. Naveen sits down to talk about how he believes that we all have the power to fundamentally change our lives, make our lives successful and to do so he always asks himself personally a three-step process: why this, why now and why me? Naveen dives into the depths of limitations of the human mind. If you think of problems in the same way as others, then you will solve it the same way and you become the commodity. What is the question you are asking that is different than everyone else? Asking the right questions without having the right answer. Naveen explains that entrepreneurs do not start companies, they solve problems.

Future guests will include:

David Valdez – Chief Official White House Photographer (1989-1993)

– Chief Official White House Photographer (1989-1993) Ilan Rubin – Nine Inch Nails, Angels & Airwaves, The New Regime and Rock N Roll Hall of Famer

– Nine Inch Nails, Angels & Airwaves, The New Regime and Rock N Roll Hall of Famer Brent Bushnell – CEO, Two Bit Circus

– CEO, Two Bit Circus Randy Fuchs – Founder & Partner, ArtistRelations.com

New episodes of the podcast will be available to stream every other Wednesday. Listeners can find new episodes on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart Radio, as well as OWC's Rocket Yard blog. OWC's Leaders & GameChangers is produced by Jason Richard.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC) was founded in 1988. We are dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher through intelligent technology. We're focused on sustainability: OWC solutions are built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize their technology investment. Business sustainability is our priority. OWC's on-site renewable energy-powered headquarters are among the first in the world to receive the LEED Platinum award. Our unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY/informational videos and award-winning technical support team support your technology needs long after you make a purchase. From the home desktop, to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio, to the movie set, and beyond… we've got you covered, so you never have to compromise.

About Setorii

For almost 20 years, Setorii has been developing and directing engaging content and storytelling experiences in fashion, luxury, lifestyle, music, technology, experiential events, and VR.

Setorii has created for and produced with a wide range of celebrities, such as The Kardashian family, Sophia Bush, Jaime Pressly, and others. Setorii has been featured in Forbes, Motor Trend, Vanity Fair, The Huffington Post, Palm Springs Life, TheRichest.com, Desert Magazine, and more, as well as done numerous TV appearances on networks such as MTV and ABC.

