OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt™ 4 PCs

The OWC Thunderbolt Hub, for the first time, expands the number of Thunderbolt ports available on a Thunderbolt 4 PC. Through a single Thunderbolt 4 port, you can connect and charge any device with a USB-C or USB-A connector with this compact hub. Dual 4K displays or a single 5K/6K/8K display, high-performance storage--including NVMe solutions, A/V mixers, phone or tablet, even desktop accessories like a keyboard or mouse are all fair game. Accessories with past, present, or future USB or Thunderbolt interfaces…all connect to the OWC Thunderbolt Hub.

OWC Thunderbolt Hub Highlights:

All the Thunderbolt you've always wanted: For the first time ever, add more full speed, fully functional Thunderbolt ports to your computer

Plug everything in: Same device compatibility and performance, whether plugged into the hub or directly into your machine

Manage more devices: Connect storage, two 4K displays or one 5K/ 6K / 8K display, multiple accessories you name it, you can use it

displays or one 5K/ / display, multiple accessories you name it, you can use it Revolutionary development: New multi-port accessory architecture reinvents the daisy chain and allows more bus powered devices

Adjustable LED: Customize illumination for your unique work setting

Built-in security: Kensington Nano Security Slot™ for anti-theft cabling

OWC ClingOn TM ready: cable stabilizer prevents work session interruption and data loss

ready: cable stabilizer prevents work session interruption and data loss Independently tested and Intel Thunderbolt-certified for Windows

"As a leader in Thunderbolt integration and accessories, OWC is proud to lead the market and offer our first Thunderbolt 4 hub for the new 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor-based PCs," said Larry O'Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC. "In addition to giving users the ability to expand the number of Thunderbolt ports they have access to, the new ability to create separate chains, and connect more devices from individual computer ports will revolutionize workflows."

Daisy chains can be complex. In the past, removing any device besides the last one in a daisy chain caused a disruption that rendered all devices unusable until the chain was re-established. OWC's Thunderbolt Hub lets you create a separate multi-port accessory architecture consisting of three "tree branch" chains, so you can remove devices from one chain without affecting or disconnecting the others. Now you can connect multiple portable SSDs directly to the OWC Thunderbolt Hub to experience the fastest speed your storage device can deliver.

Pricing & Availability

The OWC Thunderbolt Hub is available for pre-order through MacSales.com for $149.00 and will begin shipping in late October.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC) was founded in 1988. We are dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher through intelligent technology. We're focused on sustainability: OWC solutions are built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize their technology investment. Business sustainability is our priority. OWC's on-site renewable energy-powered headquarters are among the first in the world to receive the LEED Platinum award. Our unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY/informational videos and award-winning technical support team support your technology needs long after you make a purchase. From the home desktop, to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio, to the movie set, and beyond… we've got you covered, so you never have to compromise.

Get Social: Follow OWC on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter

© 2020 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

@getthunderbolt

#Thunderbolt3

#Thunderbolt4

SOURCE OWC

Related Links

http://www.macsales.com

