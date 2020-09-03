OWC Launches New Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-port Hub, the Digital Desktop Centerpiece for Home Office, Small Business, Creative Pros

The Digital Desktop Centerpiece The Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-Port Hub gives you nearly infinite options for your workspace. This modern designed solution is universally USB compatible and can handle diverse workflows. Available plug and play ready, the Mercury Elite Pro Dual is not only superfast, convenient, and versatile, it will quickly become the centerpiece of your digital lifestyle.

High performance where it matters, the Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-Port Hub delivers over 1000MB/s (1GB/s) of real world1 data transfer speed. Now you can transfer the equivalent of an entire DVD in less than 5 seconds or transfer 1,000 photos in 2 seconds. Performance like this is great for backup, photography, audio, virtual machines, even video editing.

The rear-side hub offers three USB ports to connect high-speed storage with performance of up to 1250MB/s as well as keyboards, mice, phones, etc. In short, you can connect virtually any USB peripheral or device you have, and the Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-Port Hub supports it. Designed for the accessories of today and tomorrow, all three USB Hub ports are backward compatible, fully powered, and provide full performance. Whether connecting your keyboard and mouse, bus-powered or desktop drives, mixers or video – you are assured you have all the ports you need at maximum speed and power. And, of course, it fully supports the charging, powering, and data syncing of your mobile devices, tablets, cameras, headphones and gaming devices too.

The Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-Port Hub includes all the cables you need to connect to any computer or USB equipped mobile device and its whisper-quiet design lets you work without distraction. This solution is the convenient do-it-all, works-with-all solution that puts you in control of your desktop.

Need to take it on the go/disconnect it, or done with the drives? Safely dismount the OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-Port Hub and any additional external drives connected to it from your computer in a single click with OWC's free Dock Ejector app. You'll be sure that all data has been safely written before any drive is unmounted, protecting against accidental data loss or corruption.

Highlights

Universally compatible: works with any USB-equipped Mac, PC, or mobile device such as iPad Pro, gaming consoles, you name it that supports external storage

Pro-grade storage with real-world tested 1 performance

performance Connect and charge: Three USB ports for audio or video mixers, cameras, card readers, tablets, keyboards, mice, anything USB

Configurable capacity: up to 32TB of high-performance data storage

Plug and play & ready to go: no drivers needed and includes USB connecting cables

Optional, user configurable hardware RAID settings for 0, 1, Span, or independent mode operation for advanced users with specific application requirements

Whisper-quiet: heat-dissipating aluminum with high-efficiency cooling fan

Easy drive monitoring: front panel activity LEDs offer instant status update

Quality and Reliability assured: all solutions undergo rigorous multi-step testing and performance certification

Worry-free: up to 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty with 1 Year Level 1 data recovery and lifetime US-based support

Ready to Work Anywhere

At 5.8" high x 3.3" wide the Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-Port Hub is compact leaving you more room to work on your desk or work area. It connects to any Mac or PC with an available USB port, so it's universally compatible with nearly all USB computers from the last decade up to the latest machines. You can also work cross-platform with Macs and PCs using OWC's MacDrive software (sold separately).

Secure Your Workflow with OWC ClingOn

Active workspaces expose gear to bumps, shoves, and the random tail wag from a pet. Just one ill-timed touch can cause an accidental cable disconnection interruption to your workflow. The OWC ClingOn custom cable stabilizers (sold separately) screw into the OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-Port Hub housing to secure your USB-C connections so you can work with confidence even in the highest foot traffic environments.

The OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-Port Hub is available to purchase now at MacSales.com, starting at $249 for the 2TB solution, available up to 32TB. The Mercury Elite Pro with 3-Port Hub solution is also available for 'DIY, 0GB add your own drives' for $149.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability, and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our on-site renewable energy powered headquarters that is also among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum. OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

Get social: follow OWC on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter

© 2020 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

1 Up to 1026MB/s sequential read/write performance with 2 x 1.0TB Mercury Extreme Pro 6G SSDs in RAID 0 connected to a Windows 10 PC (GIGABYTE GA-Z170X-UD5 motherboard with 16GB RAM, Intel Core i5-6400 2.70GHz processor) running Crystal Disk Mark 7.0.0x64 (1GB test size, Q8T1). Up to 567MB/s sequential read/write performance with 2 x 16.0TB Seagate Exos X16 HDDs I. RAID 0 connected to 15-inch MacBook Pro 2018 (MacBookPro15,1) with 16GB RAM and 2.2GHz processor running AJA System Test (4K-Full resolution, 64GB file size, 10bit RGB codec, single file test). Performance will vary depending on drives and application used.

SOURCE OWC

Related Links

http://www.macsales.com

