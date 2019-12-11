OWC Maxes Out the New 2019 Mac Pro and Saves Users Big

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC® ; a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company and one of the world's most respected manufacturers of hard drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions and performance upgrade kits, today announced the availability of OWC memory upgrades for the eagerly awaited 2019 Mac Pro.

The newest Mac Pro from Apple features upgradeable memory slots for up to 1.5TB, and OWC is offering customers extraordinary savings off factory upgrade prices. New Mac Pro owners can save up to 65% on memory upgrades through OWC's Memory trade-in rebate program. The new Mac Pro is a model of both form and function, and the price tag illustrates that. Purchasing the base model and upgrading with memory from OWC allows users to max out their new machines to boost performance levels, work with larger files, speed up render times and more, at incredible cost savings.

Sizes and availability:

For 12-Core, 16-Core, 24-Core and 28-Core 2019 Mac Pro machines

128GB 2933MHz DDR4 ECC LRDIMM modules – kits from 128GB to 1.5TB starting at $1,999.99

64GB 2933MHz DDR4 ECC LRDIMM modules – kits from 64GB to 768GB starting at $449.99

32GB 2933MHz DDR4 ECC RDIMM modules – kits from 32GB to 384GB starting at $199.99

16GB 2933MHz DDR4 ECC RDIMM modules – kits from 16GB to 192GB starting at $114.99

8GB 2933MHz DDR4 ECC RDIMM modules – kits from 8GB to 64GB starting at $79.99

For 8-Core 2019 Mac Pro machines

64GB 2666MHz DDR4 ECC LRDIMM modules – kits from 64GB to 768GB starting at $399.99

32GB 2666MHz DDR4 ECC RDIMM modules – kits from 32GB to 384GB starting at $189.99

16GB 2666MHz DDR4 ECC RDIMM modules – kits from 16GB to 192GB starting at $109.99

8GB 2666MHz DDR4 ECC RDIMM modules – kits from 8GB to 64GB starting at $44.99

Add-in upgrade options:

OWC wants customers to get the best experience possible from the new Mac Pro, and recommends the following add-in upgrade options based upon the Apple factory purchase:

24-core or 28-core Mac Pro with factory 64GB or 128GB modules:

Supplement with additional 64GB or 128GB OWC modules

8-core, 12-core or 16-core Mac Pro with factory 64GB modules

Supplement with additional 64GB OWC modules

Mac Pro with factory 8GB, 16GB or 32GB modules:

Supplement with additional 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB OWC modules

Replace with OWC 64GB or 128GB modules and submit original modules for OWC trade-in rebate

Availability:

OWC Memory for the new 2019 Mac Pro is available now for pre-order on MacSales.com and will being shipping in 14 days.

"For over 30 years now our mission at OWC has been making it easy for customers to get the most from their technology and we continue to lead the way with these certified and maximum performance memory upgrades," said Larry O'Connor, OWC Founder and CEO. "This new Mac Pro has been a long time coming and Apple appears to have done it again with another astonishing machine. The ability to perform their own memory upgrades on the Mac Pro will allow for exceptional flexibility and savings on this investment and expand the lifespan of that investment as well. We're looking forward to seeing what our customers create with their new Mac Pros!"

OWC is the trusted name in Mac Memory. MacSales.com offers OWC memory upgrades for nearly every current and past Apple notebook and desktop computer ever manufactured, including iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook, MacBook Pro, Mac Pro and Mac mini. By maintaining a state-of-the-art test lab, OWC ensures its memory upgrades offer the highest product quality and reliability, backing them with an OWC Lifetime Advance Replacement Program and 30-Day Money Back Guarantee.

For installation videos on a wide variety of upgrade products for Mac models current and legacy, visit: OWC Install Videos. Memory upgrades videos for the new 2019 Mac Pro are coming soon.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. OWC creates and delivers the best storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions for performance, reliability and longevity to enhance, accelerate and extend the capabilities of technology. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. True sustainability is good business – maximizing existing hardware vs. starting over or needing to replace saves time, money and benefits the environment and resources we all share. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum Certification and running as a net provider of renewable wind and solar energy to the local power grid. OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

