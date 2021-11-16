OWC Named As 2021 NAB Best in Market Award Honoree

WOODSTOCK, IL, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits, announced it has won the Best in Market Award 2021 for the OWC Envoy Pro SX.



The Best in Market Awards (previously Best of Show at the NAB Show) recognize innovation and excellence in new, recently introduced, and pending products and services for professional TV/video, radio/audio, and AV products and solutions.



The awards acknowledge outstanding products launched in 2021 within the media and technology sectors, with winners selected by editorial and external industry-expert judges. These awards have run for several years and are fiercely competitive, with hundreds of entries submitted throughout the various categories. The OWC Envoy Pro SX has been given this accolade following a rigorous judging process that evaluated value, feature set, ease of use, installation, and return on investment.

The OWC Envoy Pro SX is versatile enough to be used as a bus-powered drive for daily storage and backup tasks. It can handle workflows easily handle the speed demands of production-level audio, design, and photography workflows. And it serves up real-world performance speeds up to 2847MB/s with modern Thunderbolt and USB4 equipped Macs and PCs. Built along the OWC Envoy Pro EX's award-winning lineage, this tiny but mighty ½ pound portable drive is 1/3 smaller. It features a removable Thunderbolt cable and is test certified to handle the nastiest environments.





OWC Envoy Pro SX Highlights

Lightning Fast: Advanced OWC Aura Pro SSD storage technology with TRIM support works with Thunderbolt to deliver the fastest and most reliable performance available in a portable drive

Super Versatile: Perfect for audio, video, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup uses

Extremely Portable: Bus-powered and smaller than most compact smartphones

Extremely Rugged: Certified dustproof, drop-proof, and waterproof

Silently Cool: Fan-less, heat-dissipating aluminum housing for distraction-free operation

Secure: Non-skid rubber feet keep the OWC Envoy Pro SX in place

Informative: LED for at-a-glance confirmation of power and activity status

Connected: Included Thunderbolt cable plugs into Thunderbolt and USB4 Macs and PCs

Worry-Free Reliability: 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty



"We are honored to have OWC Envoy Pro SX recognized with the Best in Market Award presented by NAB," said Larry O'Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC. "For the OWC Envoy Pro SX, we wanted to make a truly unique hard drive, and we are devoted to developing the fastest and most innovative products for consumer and professional markets. To receive this recognition is a win for the entire team. We are truly grateful to NAB for this acknowledgment."





About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

Get Social: follow OWC on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter .





© 2021 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

SOURCE OWC

Related Links

http://www.macsales.com

