OWC Named As CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® , is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges , including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

OWC Envoy Pro Elektron

The Envoy Pro Elektron may look nice, but it plays rough. The indestructible, pocket-sized Envoy Pro Elektron puts 1011MB/s of personal and work file storage and backup in the palm of your hand––pushing USB-C's bandwidth to the max so you can edit wherever, whenever on any Mac or PC. Edit large format video footage in the field. Play your favorite games and music. Back up that work or classroom project. Whatever your data storage needs, the Envoy Pro Elektron lets you do it all up to twice as fast as other portable SSDs… on a reliable solution that's half the size of your smartphone.

OWC ThunderBay Flex 8

The ThunderBay 8 is a professional-grade 8-Bay Thunderbolt 3 storage solution for pros who refuse to compromise. Think of it like a high-performance personal data center offering a multitude of configuration possibilities and almost limitless storage capacity for filmmakers, video production gurus, photographers, graphic designers and small business workgroups. With 8 hot swappable drive bays, OWC ThunderBay 8 offers massive professional-grade storage capacity in a Thunderbolt 3 desktop-sized design. Mix 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch HDDs and/or SSDs in any combination up to 112TB of capacity and use them independently or match drives and combine them in a speed and/or redundant RAID with the included SoftRAID setup and management software.

OWC Envoy Express

The world's first Thunderbolt™ 3 certified bus-powered portable storage enclosure that makes for effortless DIY projects. Shorter than a ballpoint pen and weighing only 3.3 ounces, the rugged anodized aluminum pocket-sized enclosure and unique laptop mounting system are ready for go-anywhere use. Designed to support any 2280 M.2 NVMe SSD, the Envoy Express gives users the freedom of flexibility to use any drive today - including OWC Aura SSDs up to 4.0TB capacity - as well as being ready for tomorrow's 8.0TB, 16TB and future capacities without limit.

"We are honored to have the Envoy Pro Elektron, ThunderBay Flex 8, and Envoy Express recognized with the Innovation Awards presented by CES," said Larry O'Connor. "We believe we have an incredibly talented team at OWC and are devoted to developing the fastest and most innovative products for consumer and professional markets. To receive this recognition is a win for the entire team. We are truly grateful to CES for this acknowledgment."

The CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. Additional honorees will be revealed during CES 2021 on Jan. 11, 2021.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability – OWC solutions are genuinely built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with its headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum certification. OWC features an award-winning technical support team and an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set, and beyond, there should be no compromise. That is why OWC is here.

