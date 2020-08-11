OWC Offers up to 78% Savings on Memory for New 2020 iMac 27-in 5K Models

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®; a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company and one of the world's most respected providers of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions and performance upgrade kits announced they are offering the highest capacity memory upgrades available for the new 2020 27-in. iMac 5K. OWC is known world-wide for allowing iMac owners to upgrade their technology investment and this new machine is no exception: with up to a 128GB memory kit users can save up to 78% vs. factory purchase.

Continuing in the tradition of being first to certify and deliver DIY upgrade solutions for Mac owners, OWC is pleased to provide these cost-effective, high-performing memory kits to their customers. OWC MaxRAM Memory Certification allows Mac owners to max-out upgradeable memory slots, boosting performance levels to run more apps, work with larger files, speed up render times, and manipulate larger data sets.

Availability and Pricing

OWC Memory Kits for the new 27-in. iMac 5K are available for same day shipping via OWC Memory Upgrades . OWC kits provide maximum capacity at substantial per-gigabyte savings in comparison with factory-installed options for upgrading beyond factory-purchase.

Memory Kit Buying Options* (2666MHz DDR4 PC4-21300 – Maximum 128GB supported):

- 16GB (8GB x 2) OWC2666DDR4S16P only $69.99 $130 savings over factory - 32GB (8GB x 4) OWC2666DDR4S32S only $139.79 $450 savings over factory - 32GB (16GB x 2) OWC2666DDR4S32P only $134.99 $450 savings over factory - 64GB (16GB x 4) OWC2666DDR4S64S only $268.99 $700 savings over factory - 64GB (32GB x2) OWC2666DDR4S64P only $309.99 $680 savings over factory - 96GB (32GB x 2 + 16GB x 2) OWC2666DDR4S96S only $449.99 N/A factory purchase - 128GB (32GB x 4) OWC2666DR4S128S only $599.99 $2,000 savings over factory

After upgrading with OWC, customers can save even more with OWC's Trade-in Rebate. Full details and models are listed at: OWC Memory Rebate .

"Customers who purchase the new 27-in. iMac 5K are getting the most powerful iMac Apple has ever offered," said Larry O'Connor, OWC Founder and CEO. "OWC is here to help those iMac buyers take their new machine to the max, with the largest memory upgrades at the biggest savings, to help give our customers the best possible experience for their work and creations."

OWC is THE Trusted Name in Mac Memory

MacSales.com offers OWC memory upgrades for nearly every current and past Apple notebook and desktop computer manufactured during the past two decades, including iMac, iMac Pro, Mac mini, MacBook, MacBook Pro, and Mac Pro. The OWC 'MaxRAM' Certification Program determines the maximum amount of memory that can be installed in a Mac as validated by a series of comprehensive, in-house laboratory tests. While OWC 'MaxRAM' configurations exceed Apple's officially supported maximums, all OWC brand memory upgrades are assured to perform flawlessly and are covered by a Lifetime Advance Replacement Warranty and Money Back Guarantee. By maintaining a state-of-the-art test lab, OWC ensures its memory upgrades offer the highest product quality and reliability, backing them with an OWC Lifetime Advance Replacement Program and 30-Day Money Back Guarantee.

OWC customers can use the SSD Easy Upgrade Guide to see upgrade options by Mac model for nearly every Mac from the last 15+ years and see how simple it is to supercharge a Mac's storage. Visit MacSales.com to see the complete line of upgrades, storage, used Macs and accessories.

In addition to memory upgrades MacSales.com offers SSDs, external storage, enclosures, docks, accessories, used Macs, and more. MacSales.com also offers the complete family of OWC Thunderbolt™-integrated products to keep the iMac connected and performing as the highly-effective powerhouse it is designed to be. The Thunderbolt line includes the ThunderBlade, the fastest external drive available today and the preeminent solution for 4K and 8K production; the Envoy Pro EX with Thunderbolt 3 bus-powered ultra-portable mobile drive; the ThunderBay 4 Thunderbolt 3 flagship RAID powerhouse with capacities up to 48TB and the power of Thunderbolt 3; the ThunderBay 8 and ThunderBay Flex 8 workflow datacenters, and the OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock, to give ports back and tie all of the pieces of the workflow together.

The ultimate in iMac Memory upgrades is available for purchase now at MacSales.com. OWC makes installing your upgrade a snap with a complete line of installation videos and award-winning, US-based customer support.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

© 2020 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

*Factory pricing as of 8/6/20

