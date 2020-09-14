OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. Announces A New Distribution Agreement With Can It Industries, Florida US

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCQB: OWCP) ("OWCP") announced that, on Sep. 14, 2020, the Company signed an international distribution agreement with Can It Industries from Florida, US.

The distribution agreement initial phase is for 24 months and covers the following territory (the "Territory"): Florida, Puerto Rico, Arizona, Oklahoma, Native American Tribal Lands throughout the USA, Central America, the Caribbean and South America.

Can It Industries, Inc. is a Florida based corporation with its affiliations and subsidiary companies based in Oligopoly States like Florida, Puerto Rico and other international countries. Can It's Vision is to create Personalized Healthcare with Medicinal Cannabis in advantageous jurisdictions. The company is vertically Integrated in both Cannabis and Hemp with International Distribution: From Seed to Sale of Marijuana in Puerto Rico, to Seed to Sale of Hemp in Florida, and distribution that spans the United States, Central and South America. Can It, by way of Israel, and through one of its subsidiaries performs research for and through the University of Florida.

Ziv Turner, OWC CEO and Chairman comments: "I've shared and shaped OWC's vision and goals with Michael over the past 6 years, and I am excited and proud to join forces with Can It, while it's moving forward in the carefully crafted pharma-grade medical cannabis path. Through Michael and Can It's manufacturing and distribution channels, governmental and healthcare institution business connections, I am confident that we could see OWC products in the Americas, on the shelves, available to patients sooner rather than later."

Michael Feldenkrais, CEO of Can IT Industries, Inc. comments: "Can It is seeking to change the current guesswork involved in deciding how to treat disease using Medicinal Cannabis. Patients seeking to employ medicinal cannabis as a treatment are faced with unreliable cannabis products from most dispensaries and the uncertainty as to what compounds to use. As such the company has licensed and signed agreements with state of the art technologies like OWC and others that provide a 360 degree approach to achieve this goal."

"The company has been gathering formulations in 3rd Phase Clinical trials and distributing in the Western Hemisphere," Feldenkrais adds. "Our strategy considers the mitigation of the environmental risks involved in cultivation of Cannabis by using the correct genetics to create the best medicines for individualized treatment."

Feldenkrais continues: "Can IT accomplishes its goals in three steps: assembling the most current and proven medicinal cannabis research and clinical studies. Second, it leverages both pre-eminent medicinal cannabis experts and machine learning platforms to analyze data and standardize medicinal cannabis compounds. Third, Can IT uses proven data and expert analysis to develop validated personalized medicinal cannabis treatment recommendations for our patient-members and their healthcare providers and enable access to reliable partner dispensaries to obtain the proper cannabis compound ratios and dosages. We are proud to announce our agreement with OWC as part of our strategy to achieve our goals."

OWC has an open shareholders' proxy meeting today, Sep 14th, 2020 @10;00 EST.

Participant URL: https://www.issuerdirect.com/virtual-event/owcp

We call our shareholders to participate in the meeting and vote on the proxy.

Respectfully,

Ziv Turner, CEO

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp.

+ 972 (54) 5500450

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1221239/OWC_Pharmaceutical_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp.

Related Links

https://www.owcpharma.com

