OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp Completes Development of Next Generation Orally-Disintegrating Tablet

The tablet will be indicated as a substitute for patients being treated with medical cannabis by smoking. Key indications will include chronic pain syndromes and Fibromyalgia, inter alia. Key advantages of this delivery form over smoking medical cannabis are metered and controlled dosage, fast and effective absorption (disintegration time of the tablet is less than 2 minutes) and ease of use with no hazardous smoke inhalation or adverse environmental effects or issues of passive smoking. The ability to manufacture a tablet under strict quality control and quality assurance standards is intrinsic to this dosage form and to the establishment of strict clinical standards. "This development is changing life for patients" said Mordechai Bignitz, CEO of OWC Pharmaceutical Research. "We are continuing our development efforts to improve patients' quality of life and enable them to use other delivery methods rather than smoking cannabis".

OWC has received Institutional Review Board ("IRB") approval (both national Israeli and Sourasky Medical Center IRBs) and plans to initiate a safety clinical trial in the third quarter of 2018.

About OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp.

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp., through its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, One World Cannabis Ltd., (collectively 'OWC' or the 'Company') conducts medical research and clinical trials to develop cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and treatments for conditions including multiple myeloma, psoriasis, fibromyalgia, PTSD, and migraines.

OWCP is also developing unique delivery systems for the effective delivery and dosage of medical cannabis. All OWCP research is conducted at leading Israeli hospitals and scientific institutions and led by internationally renowned investigators. The Company's Research Division is focused on pursuing clinical trials evaluating the effectiveness of cannabinoids and cannabis-based products for the treatment of various medical conditions, while its Consulting Division is dedicated to helping governments and companies navigate complex international cannabis regulatory frameworks.

Mordechai Bignitz , Chief Executive Officer - OWC Pharmaceutical research crop,

Email: Mordechai.Bignitz@owcpharma.com

Tel: +972-(72)-260-8004



