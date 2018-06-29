OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. Completes First Part of Cannabis-Based Ointment Safety Study

Mr. Mordechai Bignitz, the Chief Executive Officer of OWC commented, "We are very pleased to see the successful completion of this stage of the clinical testing program. OWC is committed to the development and validation of cannabis-based products for the treatment of debilitating and life-threatening diseases and is investing significant resources to prove that our products are both safe and efficacious. This study constitutes an important step in bringing relief to millions of people that do not currently have effective therapies for diseases such as psoriasis".

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp., through its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, One World Cannabis Ltd., (collectively 'OWC' or the 'Company') conducts medical research and clinical trials to develop cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and treatments for conditions including multiple myeloma, psoriasis, fibromyalgia, PTSD, and migraines.

OWCP is also developing unique delivery systems for the effective delivery and dosage of medical cannabis. All OWCP research is conducted at leading Israeli hospitals and scientific institutions and led by internationally renowned investigators. The Company's Research Division is focused on pursuing clinical trials evaluating the effectiveness of cannabinoids and cannabis-based products for the treatment of various medical conditions, while its Consulting Division is dedicated to helping governments and companies navigate complex international cannabis regulatory frameworks.

