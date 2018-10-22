OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. to Meet With Investors, Researchers and Business Partners at 2018 MJBizCon; Revealing the Testing of Novel Formulation for Multiple Myeloma Therapy

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Subsequent to its recent announcement of the successful tests of its innovative delivery formulation aimed at Multiple Myeloma therapy, OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCQB: OWCP), a developer of cannabinoid-based therapies targeting a variety of different medical conditions and disorders, announced today that the company's management will be attending the 2018 MJBizCon (Marijuana Business Conference), to be held at Las Vegas Convention Center, on November 14-16, 2018.

MJBizDaily's flagship event, MJBizCon, is the preeminent conference to drive business deals and forge valuable connections for cannabis professionals in business today. Members of OWCPs management team will take part, along with an estimated 20,000+ cannabis professionals and 1,000+ exhibitors in this world leading event.

During MJBizCon the company's management will hold meetings with investors, researchers and business partners as part of the company's on-going product commercialization efforts in north America.

With regards to the successful tests of its innovative delivery formulation aimed at Multiple Myeloma therapy. This newly developed, highly concentrated, formulation, OWC-1808, was administered in vivo in an animal model for the first time and was found to be safe and tolerable. This breakthrough formulation will allow the delivery of very high doses of CBD and THC with exceptional bioavailability.

Dr. Stanley Hirsch, the Chairman of OWCP said: "This is an important milestone in our pre-clinical development of cannabis-based therapies for Multiple Myeloma. This incurable blood cancer effects about 30,000 new patients a year in the USA alone. Cannabis-based therapies represent a new frontier in fighting this disease and this potentially moves cannabis from being a cancer palliative to becoming a cancer therapeutic."

About OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp., through its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, One World Cannabis Ltd., (collectively 'OWC' or the 'Company') conducts medical research and clinical trials to develop cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and treatments for conditions including multiple myeloma, psoriasis, fibromyalgia, PTSD, and migraines.

OWCP is also developing unique and effective delivery systems and dosage forms of medical cannabis. All OWC research is conducted at leading Israeli hospitals and scientific institutions and led by internationally renowned investigators.

