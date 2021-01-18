OWC Powers Rock Camp: The Movie Screening During NAMM's Believe in Music Week

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions, and performance upgrade kits announces its sponsorship of the screening of Rock Camp: The Movie during NAMM's Believe in Music week. For this week only, 100% of the net proceeds from ticket sales for this screening will benefit The NAMM Foundation; an organization that advances active participation in music-making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving, and public service programs. Rock Camp: The Movie trailer and link to the screening will be available on MacSales.com through January 22nd, 2021.

Rock Camp: The Movie was directed and produced by Doug Blush, and OWC was along for the ride playing a vital role in creating the film. Going behind the scenes with Director, Producer, and Editor, Doug Blush shows how the OWC ThunderBay 4 and Thunderbolt 3 Dock empowered their workflow and why he relies on OWC solutions. Summer camp meets Spinal Tap as you journey to Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp in Rock Camp: The Movie where dreamers from across America and around the world gather to shred with their heroes - and learn to rock like the legends.

Rock Camp is an institution and cultural phenomenon that has been going on in Los Angeles, New York, and other cities since 1996. According to music producer David Fishof, Rock Camp boasts a jaw-dropping array of rockstar "counselors" that include: Roger Daltrey, Alice Cooper, Paul Stanley, and Gene Simmons, Nancy Wilson, Joe Perry, Jeff Beck, Slash, and countless other rock legends for the film. The counselors teach, inspire, and jam with the campers over four days. Each Rock Camp concludes with all of the counselors and their respective campers performing together.

"OWC is honored to partner with the NAMM Foundation and Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp," said Larry O'Connor, Founder and CEO of OWC. "Both Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp and NAMM Foundation are excellent companies focusing on music education and charity, making them an exceptional solution for a great cause."

About RRFC

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp was born in 1997 out of David Fishof's desire to give the public the experience of feeling like a rock star by being in a real band and jamming with actual rock stars for four days and gaining knowledge and having fun along the way. RRFC has brought people together from all walks of life with legends Gene Simmons, Jeff Beck, Paul Stanley, Steven Tyler, Slash, and more. These musicians teach, inspire, and jam with the campers over four days, concluding in pre-COVID19 times a live performance at a famous venue. The RRFC experience takes music lovers from the spectator to the stage and allows them to share the limelight with their musical heroes.

About The NAMM Foundation

The NAMM Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to advancing active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs from the international music products industry. To learn more, please visit www.NAMMFoundation.org



About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

