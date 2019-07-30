OWC Proudly Supporting "Humans in Space Art" Celebration

Following closely on the heels of the 50 th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing, the Humans in Space art celebration event will consist of a reception and immersive show highlighting artwork created by children 10 – 18 years old, from 36 countries around the world. The works of art are meant to educate about the future of space exploration and celebrate the fact that individuals worldwide are preparing to return to the Moon to explore, live and work.

Hosted by Blake Lewis, runner-up on American Idol Season Six, the exciting event will take place from 6:30 – 8:00pm at the Los Angeles VORTEX Dome. Many of the Los Angeles-based final judges will be in attendance that evening, including retired NASA Scientist Raj Sareen, contemporary artist Alan Chin, National Geographic Mars writer and producer Mickey Fisher, and more. Winning works of art will be announced during the event.

"OWC is thrilled to have the opportunity to participate in this event, to work with SciArt Exchange and promote artwork and space exploration," said OWC Founder & CEO Larry O'Connor. "We at OWC pride ourselves on supporting educational initiatives and our mission for decades now literally has been to allow creative minds to get the most from their technology, to push their work to the very limits. This contest and event celebrate exactly that, and we are excited to be involved. Onward and upward!"

Honeybee Robotics – a proud supporter of NASA's exploratory missions, Honeybee's systems for drilling, coring and physical samples of the Moon, Mars and asteroids are designed to support scientific inquiry and human exploration.

Vortex Immersion Media – the Vortex Dome is the first commercial immersive media production studio and events venue located in downtown Los Angeles , hosting a range of arts and entertainment productions including stage shows, concerts, fine arts performances, as well as immersive arts educational activities.

Mayfair Hotel – the downtown "hotel under the influence", the Mayfair is renowned for its interest in spirited adventure and culture, spanning arts, music, literature and performance, blurring the line between art and experience.

Rock N Roll Coffee Co. – providers of fair trade organic coffee, delivering private label 100% Arabica Whole Bean coffee roasted in small batches to industry brands for a superior "taste of rock at home".

Mars Academy USA (MAU) - a 21st Century Academy creating experiential learning with exponential technologies by offering real-time, fully-immersive simulated Mars missions at their training facilities. The mission is to train Next-Gen Analog Astronauts, Visionaries, Innovators, Scientists, Explorers, and Astroprenuers to support Humans in Space and spin-off benefits to improve quality of life on Earth.

"SciArt Exchange is honored to work with OWC and the other sponsors on the global Moon-themed Youth Art Competition and Humans in Space Art Celebration," said Jancy McPhee, Ph.D., Director, Humans in Space Art Program and Executive Director, SciArt Exchange. "With their help, we are truly engaging, preparing and thanking the generation who will take the next giant steps into space, onward to the Moon, Mars, and beyond!"

About SciArt Exchange

SciArt Exchange is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to change the world by bringing science and technology together with art, engaging all of society in the future of space exploration and promoting scientific innovation and collaboration. Through contests, events, training and community support, SciArt Exchange provides an interdisciplinary framework to focus on issues related to space, advanced technology, energy, sustainability, and other topics, stimulating dialogues about solutions to grand challenges.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping tech enthusiasts and industry professionals do more and reach higher. Our trusted storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions enable creative professionals, producers, educators and government entities to get the most out of their technology investments, protect valuable digital assets and expand their hardware's capabilities to keep up with the demands and evolution of their work. OWC features an award-winning technical support team that is on hand 24/7 as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step installation and support videos. In everything we do at OWC, we believe in making a better world where technology inspires imagination, and everything is possible.

