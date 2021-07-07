OWC Provides The Product Needed To Make Chicago Summer Stories A Reality

WOODSTOCK, Ill., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions, and performance upgrade kits, announces its partnership with Chicago Summer Stories. OWC has stepped in and provided products to support the creation for each student. These products consist of docks to connect multiple devices to computers and hard drives for added storage for film footage backup.

The past two year's "OWC jumped in big-time, both in Chicago and in St. Louis," said Steve Douglass, Founder of Chicago Summer Stories. "Once the pandemic hit, we were like three weeks out without access to computers. OWC stepped up and hooked us up with refurbished MacBook Pros. And then they came in with the Envoy Pro mini 500 GB flash drives, which were so great because they were moving around, runnin' and gunnin'. We are just so proud to have them on board again this year to provide the tools we need to get the job done."

There are few endeavors in life as meaningful and fruitful as investing in the education and empowerment of children. And one of the best ways to do both is through the power of video. No one knows that more intimately than Steve Douglass, a former ESPN-producer-turned-educator who followed a passion for doing more with his life than churn out 10+ sports highlight a night. He instead wanted to make a difference in the lives of high school kids. Steve is the co-founder and director of Chicago Summer Stories and St. Louis Summer Stories. As the names imply, these are summer-based programs that help high school students in those areas tell their personal and community stories. The goal of this program was to bring students and teachers together who aren't typically allowed to work with one another. Both a social experiment proved how democratized filmmaking has become and a lesson in collaboration under intense deadlines and learning curves. The Kerry Wood Foundation, Vince Vaughn, Apple, and many others are joining OWC to support this deserving cause.

"For the second year, OWC is proud to play a significant role in the Chicago Summer project," said Larry O'Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC. "It's amazing to see our products being used for such a great cause. That's what OWC is all about giving back to the community and innovative programs like Chicago Summer Stories."

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

Chicago Summer Stories is all about creating meaningful stories collaboratively. We provide an incredible opportunity for high school students to work directly with peers from different parts of their city alongside members of the team from Apple to tell important stories that represent your community.

