OWC Ready To Rock Following Apple Mac Pro Announcement At WWDC

"Saying we're excited about what this new Mac Pro means to the creative community is an understatement. Apple knocked it out of the park, and the new Mac Pro is an absolute game changer," said OWC Founder and CEO Larry O'Connor. "With the inclusion of PCIe slots and the new MPX bays in this new Mac Pro, OWC cannot wait to share all the great OWC memory, storage and accessory upgrades to help make our customers' Mac Pro, the best Mac Pro for them. All built at the level of quality and award-winning support OWC is known for the world over."

For over 30 years, OWC has been driven to provide customers with the ability to perform their own technology upgrades, allowing users to keep their machines running at top form for longer periods of time, saving them money and keeping more electronics out of landfills. The new Mac Pro will be no exception, and as more information becomes available, OWC will announce upgrade readiness to users around the world.

In addition, OWC is looking forward to the addition of SD card and external storage support to the iPad Pro with the new iPad OS coming later this year, bringing greater utility and capabilities to the already award-winning OWC USB-C Travel Dock and 10-port USB-C Dock.

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping tech enthusiasts and industry professionals do more and reach higher. Our trusted storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions enable creative professionals, producers, educators and government entities to get the most out of their technology investments, protect valuable digital assets and expand their hardware's capabilities to keep up with the demands and evolution of their work. OWC features an award-winning technical support team that is on hand 24/7 as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step installation and support videos. In everything we do at OWC, we believe in making a better world where technology inspires imagination, and everything is possible.

