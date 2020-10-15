OWC Receives Two Company Awards from Comparably

"One of OWC's core values has always been People First," said Jo Ann Olson, OWC Head of HR. "Employee engagement and customer satisfaction go hand in hand. Making sure our team members have the environment and benefits to make them successful, ensures our company will provide our customers the best from OWC. We are honored to receive these two awards from Comparably."

"The ideal workplace balances providing a comprehensive compensation package with other attributes that contribute to the overall happiness of its employees," said Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar. "When it comes to Perks & Benefits and having the Happiest Employees, workers at Other World Computing (OWC) have rated their company as top-notch, and we're thrilled to recognize them among the best of the best."

Comparably's mission is to make workplaces transparent and rewarding for both employees and employers. Comparably reveals company cultures and market compensation, as contributed by real employees, and showcases a fair and accurate display of employer brands.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC) was founded in 1988. We are dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher through intelligent technology. We're focused on sustainability: OWC solutions are built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize their technology investment. Business sustainability is our priority. OWC's on-site renewable energy-powered headquarters are among the first in the world to receive the LEED Platinum award. Our unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY/informational videos and award-winning technical support team support your technology needs long after you make a purchase. From the home desktop, to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio, to the movie set, and beyond… we've got you covered, so you never have to compromise. www.macsales.com

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series.

© 2020 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

