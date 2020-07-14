OWC Reveals New Thunderbolt™ 3 Mini Dock

Encounter the Best of Thunderbolt The OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock harnesses the full potential of your Mac or PC's Thunderbolt 3 port, with fast data transfers, dual 4K display support, and small device charging power creating a hub of powerful connections. Built by the world's largest producer of Thunderbolt devices, OWC follows the highest standards in engineering and manufacturing, so you can use the Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock with full confidence in its compatibility and precision performance.

Experience What You've Been Missing

The OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock effectively utilizes your computer's Thunderbolt 3 40Gb/s capability to provide support for two displays up to 4096 x 2160 4K @ 60Hz without impacting performance. Transform your notebook's single display into a three-screen viewing space or instantly support two displays on your desktop and increase work productivity with extended or mirrored modes. Experience crystal-clear, vibrant 4K video and high-fidelity audio in gaming and uncompressed video streaming of high action sports and movies. Whatever your display desire, the OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock helps you see what you've been missing.

Connections Are the Key to Success

Making the right connections is critical to business success. Through its USB 3 and USB 2 ports, the OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock opens your world to convenience and functionality wherever you're working. Control any workspace with the ease of a full-sized keyboard or mouse. Backup work to an external drive. Import files from a flash drive, card reader, or optical drive. Utilize a printer and charge small mobile devices. All these connections lead to workflow success, no matter where that work is taking place.

Your Partner in Productivity

On-the-go or on a desktop, the OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock is the ultimate all-in-one portable dock. Compact-sized like a smartphone and with no AC adapter needed, this "kitchen sink of connectivity" expands port-limited Thunderbolt 3 Macs and PCs with five additional ports.

Stream, Share, Connect - Reliably

A must-have for the mobile professional, the OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock offers a Gigabit Ethernet port for a faster and more reliable internet connection. Users will relish a speedy server connection, uninterrupted downloads, and reliable file transfers while saying goodbye to aggravating, low-quality public Wi-Fi connections.

Highlights

See a bigger picture: connect two displays with uncompressed video resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 4K @ 60Hz via two HDMI 2.0 ports

@ 60Hz via two HDMI 2.0 ports Full-stream ahead: HDCP 2.2 compatible for effortless streaming of 4K UHD content

UHD content Hear it all clearly: supports HDMI precision multi-channel audio such as LCPM, DTS, and Dolby Digital

Secure and stable internet access: one Gigabit Ethernet port with PXE Boot and Wake-on-LAN support replaces a slow or unreliable Wi-Fi connection

Fast file transfers: connect a portable drive, flash drive, or card reader via one USB 3 5Gb/s port 1

Stay charged: charge small mobile devices such as wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and most smartphones via USB 3 port. 2

Enjoy convenience: connect a keyboard or mouse via one USB 2 port

Take anywhere and in-between: bus-powered smartphone-sized 5.1-ounce aluminum housing with integrated 7.2-inch Thunderbolt 3 cable

Thunderbolt certified: Works with macOS and Windows machines

Be the Best You Can Be Anywhere

With huge benefits to every workflow, the OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock is small enough to fit easily on a desktop or pop into a gear bag for remote use. The lightweight, bus-powered aluminum housing sports a 7.2-inch tethered Thunderbolt 3 cable so there is nothing to lose or forget. And with HDMI and USB support, no agonizing over which device to disconnect from a port-limited machine...the OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock truly lets you work at your best, anywhere.

Disconnect in One Click

OWC Dock Ejector software safely disconnects drives connected to the OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock in a single click. Designed by OWC hardware and software engineers, Dock Ejector ensures all data is written before disconnection, saving time and protecting against data loss. Use it to move quickly between workstations and get the most out of your OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock.

Your complete source for connectivity

The new OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock joins OWC's comprehensive line of docks, hubs and adapters which are part of the largest selection of Thunderbolt devices you can find. The mini Dock joins the full-sized Thunderbolt 3 Dock and Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock; the storage included Mercury Elite Dock; and the OWC USB-C Travel Dock, recently named to Ars Technica's Best of List for 2019. OWC is excited to be offering yet another right-fit option to users with the new Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock, unleashing the power of Thunderbolt for more users everywhere.

OWC, Trusted by Pros & Enthusiasts the World Over

OWC builds hardware to the highest standards of reliability and performance. Because 100% reliability is always our goal, all hardware is rigorously quality tested and backed by a 2 Year OWC Limited Warranty and award-winning, US-based customer support.

The OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock is available to order now for $119.00 at MacSales.com. The Dock will begin shipping the week of July 27th.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

Disclosures

USB 3 port supports bus-powered hard drives with .9A (900mA) or less power requirements, like the Mercury Elite Pro mini, Mercury On-The-Go Pro and OWC Express, as well as any USB drive connected to a power adapter. USB 3 port provides .9A (900mA) of power. This will charge devices requiring 1.0A at slightly slower rate than factory power adapter. Larger devices such as tablets requiring 2.1A or higher will not charge. There is no power supplied to USB 3 (or USB 2) port while host computer is turned off or in "sleep" mode.

