OWC Sending Customer Content to Outer Space on the Envoy Pro

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC® ; a leading technology and new frontiers innovator, bringing new capabilities to Earth for Mac & PC users since 1988, and one of the world's most respected providers of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions and performance upgrade kits, today announced that the Envoy Pro Thunderbolt™ 3 external SSD will be going into space – and returning – with a leading space exploration developer's upcoming launch. OWC is holding a contest for creatives to submit their videos, songs and images for consideration, for the chance to have that creative content included on the drive when it is sent into space.

Entrants are challenged to show the team at OWC what they've created. Participants can submit a video, a song, image(s), or any other type of content they have produced using an OWC product. Entries should be uploaded to Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram calling out @PoweredbyOWC and using #OWCInSpace in order for all content to be properly evaluated by the OWC team. Posts should mention which OWC product was used in the creative process. Winners will be contacted by DM, so be sure to follow @PoweredbyOWC on those platforms.

The contest will begin accepting submissions on August 10th and will do so through August 21st. All submissions will be evaluated by executive and creative team members at OWC. Selected winning entrants will be uploaded onto the OWC Envoy Pro and launched into orbit with the September 2020 launch.



Prizes:

One grand-prize winning entry will receive a 16" MacBook Pro, an LG 32" IPS 4K Thunderbolt monitor, and a specially-engraved OWC Envoy Pro. The top ten first-prize winning selected content providers will receive a specially engraved version of the OWC Envoy Pro drive. All winning submissions will receive a certificate of participation and a commemorative patch following the rocket launch and return. All prizes will be distributed following the launch and return of the rocket.

Contest Guidelines:

Contestants are asked to upload an original video or song between one to two minutes in length, or an image or multiple images. Show OWC your out-of-this-world work, and show the world why OWC solutions are the key to unlocking true creative potential.

Guidelines for submission: all entries should be English-language content only, or if in another language, please use English subtitles. All voting results will be final, and the winners will be notified by DM, so be sure to follow @PoweredbyOWC on Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram. Entering the contest is easy, just post content beginning August 10th.

For contest details visit: OWC in Space. Key points are:

The opening date for submissions is August 10 th , 2020. Entrants will need access to social media platforms in order to participate.

, 2020. Entrants will need access to social media platforms in order to participate. Submissions will be accepted until 11:59 PM Central Time , August 21 st , 2020.

, , 2020. Winners will be notified by DM on or before August 26 th, 2020 and announced on or before August 26 th, 2020. Follow @PoweredbyOWC on Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram.

"We have known for many years that our customers include some of the most talented and creative people around, and we want to give them the chance to have a part in this adventure with us," said Larry O'Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing. "OWC is proud to provide storage and upgrades that keep our customers' content and creations safe for years, and we can't wait to see the entries, get them on the space-bound Envoy Pro, and back here to Earth!"

Send your family into space…

In addition to the contest, OWC will also be sending photos into space! Open to everyone 18 and older, the photos can be of anything that is significant to the photographer – a family photo, a pet, a travel image, a selfie – something important that you'd like to share with the galaxy! The collected images will be uploaded to the Envoy Pro, and contributors will receive a certificate of participation following space travel. Images should be within community standards; OWC will not utilize nor acknowledge any images outside the parameters. Anyone submitting an image will need a verifiable email in order to receive certificate of participation. Images can be uploaded through the OWC website.

Open to legal US residents 18 and over. Limit one entry per person. Entrants must comply with the submission policy. OWC reserves the right to disqualify any submission that does not follow the guidelines and content restrictions listed in the terms and conditions. OWC reserves the right to utilize every entry for promotional purposes. Winners will be notified via DM; be sure to follow @PoweredbyOWC on Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram. Prizes are nontransferable and no substitution will be made. Entrants agree to receive OWC special offers via email. Void where prohibited. For submission policy information please visit: https://eshop.macsales.com/service/ideasolicitation.cfm.

OWC respects our community's First Amendment right to freedom of speech. However, in accordance with our community standards, we reserve the right to reject all material that is obscene, offensive, insulting, derogatory, defamatory, and intimidating to any and all classes of individuals.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

Get social: follow OWC on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

© 2020 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

#Thunderbolt3

@getthunderbolt

SOURCE OWC