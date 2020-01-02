OWC Showcasing the Products Consumers and Pros Need to Improve and Preserve Their Digital Life and Workflows at CES 2020

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC® ; a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company and one of the world's most respected manufacturers of hard drives , SSDs , Mac & PC docking solutions and performance upgrade kits , will exhibit a full lineup of pioneering new hardware and software products at CES 2020, which runs January 7-10 in Las Vegas. OWC will be attending CES Unveiled on January 5, CES ShowStoppers on January 7, and will showcase these technological advances in its Venetian Hotel suite throughout the show. Press and industry associates are invited to meet with OWC executives to experience their forward-thinking product innovations at the following venues:

CES Unveiled, (Booth 304)

January 5, 2020

5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Shorelines Exhibit Hall, Mandalay Bay

CES ShowStoppers, (Table A-5)

January 7, 2020

6 p.m. -10 p.m.

Lafite Ballroom, Wynn Hotel

OWC Product Showcase

January 7-10, 2020

9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Venetian Hotel - Suite 30-105

Highlighting over 30 years of commitment to creating solutions both consumers and creative pros can use to improve their digital lives and workflows, OWC is presenting the following solutions at CES 2020:

Mercury Elite Pro Dock – The Mercury Elite Pro Dock is the do-it-all tool that will organize your digital life with incredible dual-drive RAID data storage with an integrated 7-port dock to deliver professional level data performance along with robust connectivity that gives order to everyone's digital life or workflow. The Mercury Elite Pro Dock combats clutter and optimizes physical space as your single-cable connection that delivers storage, Ethernet sharing, charging power, USB ports and 4K display support while neatly consolidating all peripheral device cables. The Mercury Elite Pro Dock is available now in capacities from 0GB (add your own drives) starting at $319.88 , or from 4TB to 28TB with pricing starting at $519.99 .

The Mercury Elite Pro Dock is the do-it-all tool that will organize your digital life with incredible dual-drive RAID data storage with an integrated 7-port dock to deliver professional level data performance along with robust connectivity that gives order to everyone's digital life or workflow. The Mercury Elite Pro Dock combats clutter and optimizes physical space as your single-cable connection that delivers storage, Ethernet sharing, charging power, USB ports and display support while neatly consolidating all peripheral device cables. The Mercury Elite Pro Dock is available now in capacities from 0GB (add your own drives) starting at , or from 4TB to 28TB with pricing starting at . ThunderBay 8 – The ThunderBay 8 is a professional-grade, 8-Bay Thunderbolt 3 storage solution for pros who refuse to compromise. Think of it like a high-performance personal data center offering a multitude of configuration possibilities and almost limitless storage capacity for filmmakers, video production gurus, photographers, graphic designers and small business workgroups. The OWC ThunderBay 8 will be available in capacities from 0GB (add your own drives) for $749.99 , and as populated solutions from 16TB to 112TB with pricing starting at $1,228.99 .

The ThunderBay 8 is a professional-grade, 8-Bay Thunderbolt 3 storage solution for pros who refuse to compromise. Think of it like a high-performance personal data center offering a multitude of configuration possibilities and almost limitless storage capacity for filmmakers, video production gurus, photographers, graphic designers and small business workgroups. The OWC ThunderBay 8 will be available in capacities from 0GB (add your own drives) for , and as populated solutions from 16TB to 112TB with pricing starting at . ThunderBay Flex 8 – Whether you call it a workflow workhorse, a productivity platform, or a configurable command center, one description of the ThunderBay Flex 8 says it best. The ThunderBay Flex 8 was designed as the solution for the most advanced, demanding workflow needs. It's a ground-breaking, industry-first, 3-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 storage, docking, and PCIe expansion solution from the world's leading Thunderbolt accessory manufacturer. It offers 8 drive bays that support a mix of SATA/SAS/U.2 NVMe drives for up to 128TB of storage capacity.

Whether you call it a workflow workhorse, a productivity platform, or a configurable command center, one description of the ThunderBay Flex 8 says it best. The ThunderBay Flex 8 was designed as the solution for the most advanced, demanding workflow needs. It's a ground-breaking, industry-first, 3-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 storage, docking, and PCIe expansion solution from the world's leading Thunderbolt accessory manufacturer. It offers 8 drive bays that support a mix of SATA/SAS/U.2 NVMe drives for up to 128TB of storage capacity. Akitio Node Titan – The Akitio Node Titan is an external Graphics Processing Unit Enclosure (eGPU) that transforms notebooks or other slot-less computers (Mac mini, iMac, NUC, etc.) into a high-performance gaming, video editing, and graphics workstation for a fraction of the cost of buying/building a new machine. It connects to a Thunderbolt 3-equipped computer and offers the power and space needed by today's most popular double-wide full-length/full-height AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards. Play stunningly realistic high FPS games, perform rapid video renders and enjoy buttery smooth playback, run VR, AR, and animation apps, and use VR headsets without compromise.

The Akitio Node Titan is an external Graphics Processing Unit Enclosure (eGPU) that transforms notebooks or other slot-less computers (Mac mini, iMac, NUC, etc.) into a high-performance gaming, video editing, and graphics workstation for a fraction of the cost of buying/building a new machine. It connects to a Thunderbolt 3-equipped computer and offers the power and space needed by today's most popular double-wide full-length/full-height AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards. Play stunningly realistic high FPS games, perform rapid video renders and enjoy buttery smooth playback, run VR, AR, and animation apps, and use VR headsets without compromise. Mercury Helios 3S – The most versatile tool OWC has ever developed, giving users, DIYers and professionals the power to use best-in-class processing solutions for virtually any function, including storage, video and audio processing, networking and more. Instead of buying an array of function-specific Thunderbolt devices, the Mercury Helios 3S functions like a dock, allowing the use of a multitude of dedicated PCIe cards. The company will also showcase the OWC U.2 NVMe Interchange System, an optional companion to the Mercury Helios 3S, that converts it into a fast-swappable U.2 NVMe SSD storage system that revolutionizes production and post-production data storage with real-world tested speeds up to 2631MB/s. The OWC Mercury Helios 3S PCIe Expansion Chassis is available for $229.99 MSRP. The OWC U.2 NVMe Interchange System for Mercury Helios 3S is sold separately with up to 16TB of storage starting at $69.99 .

The most versatile tool OWC has ever developed, giving users, DIYers and professionals the power to use best-in-class processing solutions for virtually any function, including storage, video and audio processing, networking and more. Instead of buying an array of function-specific Thunderbolt devices, the Mercury Helios 3S functions like a dock, allowing the use of a multitude of dedicated PCIe cards. The company will also showcase the OWC U.2 NVMe Interchange System, an optional companion to the Mercury Helios 3S, that converts it into a fast-swappable U.2 NVMe SSD storage system that revolutionizes production and post-production data storage with real-world tested speeds up to 2631MB/s. The OWC Mercury Helios 3S PCIe Expansion Chassis is available for MSRP. The OWC U.2 NVMe Interchange System for Mercury Helios 3S is sold separately with up to 16TB of storage starting at . SoftRAID Standard and SoftRAID Pro – SoftRAID is the powerful yet easy-to-use software RAID platform for macOS and Windows that maximizes drive capacity, offers faster performance and protects against data loss. ideal for anyone who needs to safely store and backup massive amounts of data including videographers, editors, audio producers, photographers, database and media managers, advertisers, archivers, and more. For work in a cross-platform environment, SoftRAID allows users to create, read, and write HFS+ RAID sets on both macOS and Windows computers so they will never have to worry about disk formats again. Users work worry-free with disks checked and verified before use plus, early warnings prevent unexpected disk failure. The SoftRAID Standard will be available for $49.99 and SoftRAID Pro will be available for $179.99 . A 30-day free trial lets user experience all the great features that has made SoftRAID the most popular RAID setup and management app for years.

Availability

The Mercury Elite Pro Dock is available now at MacSales.com. The Mercury Helios 3S and U.2 NVMe Interchange System, ThunderBay 8, ThunderBay Flex 8, Akitio Node Titan and SoftRAID Standard and Pro will be available in Q1.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. OWC creates and delivers the best storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions for performance, reliability and longevity to enhance, accelerate and extend the capabilities of technology. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. True sustainability is good business – maximizing existing hardware vs. starting over or needing to replace saves time, money and benefits the environment and resources we all share. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum Certification and running as a net provider of renewable wind and solar energy to the local power grid. OWC features an award-winning technical support team, as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

Get social: follow OWC on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter .

© 2020 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

SOURCE OWC