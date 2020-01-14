OWC to Showcase Innovation, Technology and Performance Solutions at NAMM Show 2020

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM 2020 -- OWC® , a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company, today announced its plans for The NAMM Show, taking place January 16-19 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Attendees can visit OWC in Hall A, Booth #11902, to see the best in creative workflow solutions, as well as meet and greet a number of musicians, DJs and photographers.

Inspired by Artists. Engineered to be the Best.

OWC continues their 30+-year tradition of providing unrestrained storage and connectivity solutions for professionals across creative fields, including musicians, producers and photographers. A few of the newest releases available in the booth will be:

ThunderBay 4 mini – With four 2.5-inch drive bays, ThunderBay 4 mini transforms SSDs and HDDs into a pro-grade, Thunderbolt 3 storage solution in a compact design. The rugged heat-dissipating aluminum enclosure features two Thunderbolt 3 ports for up to 1556MB/s speeds, so you can breeze through personal and business backups all the way up to today's highest resolution audio, photo, and video formats. Also available with Thunderbolt 2!

– OWC's fastest SSD ever with over 6,000MB/s speed for high bandwidth needs including large format video editing, VR/AR/MR environments, and extreme gaming. Available in capacities up to 8.0TB, Accelsior 4M2 is the ultimate performance drive for 2019, 2012 and 2010, and PC towers, offering silent cooling via a finned heat sink cover and installation versatility with a half-length x8/x16 design. OWC Memory – the new Mac Pro tower means more power, and OWC is here to help users make the most of their new machine. New Mac Pro owners can save up to 65% on memory upgrades through OWC's Memory trade-in rebate program. Purchasing the base model Mac Pro and upgrading with memory from OWC allows users to max out their new machines to boost performance levels, work with larger files, speed up render times and more, at incredible cost savings. OWC Memory is also available for almost every other Mac and PC, for users across the board.

In-Booth Demos and Meet-and-Greets

OWC's Booth #11902 is the place to be, hosting a number of artists for meet-and-greets and discussions throughout the NAMM Show. Creative guests will discuss their workflow setups and processes, how OWC helps them ensure their sounds and images are safely stored every time, and will also sign autographs and answer attendees' questions. Booth guests include:

MORGAN PAGE :

Morgan Page is a seminal force in electronic music. Across his dozens of hit releases, the GRAMMY-nominated producer and DJ has racked up hundreds of millions of plays, and charted multiple Billboard, Beatport, and US Dance Radio #1s. Outside of music, Page's two main passions are the environment and technology, and particularly where the two intersect. Meet Morgan in OWC Booth #11902 at 1:00pm on Thursday, January 16 th .

GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter Will Champlin was born into a musical family and raised in Los Angeles . He reached the Top 3 on Season 5 of "The Voice" as part of Adam Levine's team, and has worked with Bill Ray Cyrus , Heather Headley , One Direction, and Kurt Hugo Schneider , among others. Hear Will in OWC Booth #11902 at 11:30am on Thursday, January 16 th .

Iconic rock photographer Henry Diltz has produced powerful photographic essays of Woodstock, the Monterey Pop Festival, and scores of legendary musical artists including Jimi Hendrix , The Doors, Tina Turner , The Rolling Stones, and Ray Charles . For more than 40 years his work has been featured in The New York Times , Los Angeles Times , Rolling Stone, People, Billboard and more. Meet Henry in OWC Booth #11902 at 10:30am and 1:30pm on Friday, January 17 th and Saturday, January 18 th .

Concert promoter and co-founder of Woodstock 1969 Michael Lang is known for being one of the persevering spirits behind one of the largest gathering of musicians, fans, and artists in history. Lang's vision of "Three Days of Pace and Music" was manifested and engraved into the history of music and American culture. Meet Michael in OWC Booth #11902 at 10:30am and 1:30pm on Friday, January 17 th and Saturday, January 18 th .

Billy J Kramer is a pioneering member of the British invasion, having recorded a number of Lennon-McCartney tunes that hit the top of the charts, and was the leader of The Dakotas. Meet Billy in OWC Booth #11902 at 11:30am and 3:00pm on Friday, January 17 th and Saturday, January 18 th .

Born and raised in Los Angeles , guitarist Derek Day began playing as a street performer in Santa Monica when he was 13. He has played with Steve Vai , Ted Nugent , Moby, Living Colour, and Slash. Hear Derek in OWC Booth #11902 at 12:30pm on both Thursday, January 16 th and Friday, January 17 th , as well as 2:30pm on January 17 th .

Thomas Claxton is an award-winning, classically-trained singer/songwriter who performs live worldwide in every type of venue, from clubs to theatres to arenas. He recently released his third album "Age of Propaganda" and is featured in the NAMM Foundation's "Talking Up Music Education". Hear Thomas in OWC Booth #11902 at 4:00pm on Thursday, January 16 th .

Mystical Joyride is duo Leah and Joel Van Dijk , the intersection between the primal and the cosmic, the spiritual and the ratchet. Their live set of psychedelic world pop is electronic music with an urban flair. Hear Mystical Joyride in OWC Booth #11902 at 4:00pm on Saturday, January 18 th.

Daily Giveaways at OWC Booth #11902

NAMM attendees are encouraged to stop by the OWC booth to register for daily giveaways of some of the coolest portable OWC products including:

Envoy Pro EX SSD - featuring ruggedized new rubber sleeve, Thunderbolt 3 interface, M.2 (NVMe), breathtaking transfer speeds up to 2,500MB/s, MIL-STD-810G drop test compliant and capacities up to 2TB.

- featuring ruggedized new rubber sleeve, Thunderbolt 3 interface, M.2 (NVMe), breathtaking transfer speeds up to 2,500MB/s, MIL-STD-810G drop test compliant and capacities up to 2TB. USB-C Travel Dock - with a single cable connection, the USB-C Travel Dock puts five essential ports at your fingertips wherever you are: on-set, on location, at the studio. In addition to USB Type-C connectivity, the Travel Dock is fully compatible with Thunderbolt 3 equipped Macs and PCs.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. OWC creates and delivers the best storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions for performance, reliability and longevity to enhance, accelerate and extend the capabilities of technology. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. True sustainability is good business – maximizing existing hardware vs. starting over or needing to replace saves time, money and benefits the environment and resources we all share. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum Certification and running as a net provider of renewable wind and solar energy to the local power grid. OWC features an award-winning technical support team, as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

