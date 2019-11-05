OWC Unleashes the All-New Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock for Extreme Workflows

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®; a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company and one of the world's most respected manufacturers of hard drives, SSDs, PC & Mac docking solutions and performance upgrade kits, today announced the availability of the all-new OWC Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock. Designed by professionals for professionals, the newest addition to OWC's lineup of connectivity solutions was built from the ground up to meet the rigorous demands of today's professional video production, image processing and extreme performance data workflows.

High Bandwidth and Flexibility for Demanding Hi-Res Needs

Pro-level docking stations must be equipped to handle any situation in a production workflow. The OWC Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock is the ultimate on-location, post production "mission control" solution, with an unrivaled combination of super-fast 10Gb Ethernet, CFast and SD card readers, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, three USB 3.1 ports, and full support for eSATA devices and drives. For maximum efficiency for multiple card transfers, the CFast and SD 4.0 card readers are conveniently accessible on the unit's front side. And while big on pro-level features, OWC's new Pro Dock sports a compact footprint roughly the size of a single external drive enclosure.

Extreme Performance and Unprecedented Versatility

With this unique productivity configuration, creators can ingest and work with 4/8K RAW video and RAW photo files immediately at speeds up to 600MB/s. Collaborate in a shared workflow environment via the 10Gb Ethernet port to keep your projects streaming from file setup to final renders with headroom to spare. The new OWC Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock shines with versatility, supporting either one or two 4K monitors, or alternatively one 5K monitor connected to the second Thunderbolt 3 port. Daisy chain up to five additional Thunderbolt devices like studio-level storage, RAID arrays, PCIe expansion, or Thunderbolt displays – all while powering a laptop and managing the typical USB 3.1 devices required to get the job done.

OWC Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock Delivers

(2) Thunderbolt 3 ports delivering lightning-fast 40Gb/s transfer speeds, with backward compatibility for all Thunderbolt 2 devices

Blazing media transfer at speeds up to 600MB/s – (1) CFast 2.0 Card Reader and (1) SD 4.0 Card Reader

Bandwidth to edit from your server – (1) 10Gb Ethernet port

Power while working – 60W notebook charging

Connect your peripherals – (3) USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports

See your work – (1) DisplayPort 1.2 port for an additional monitor (up to 4K ), or one 5K monitor via Thunderbolt 3 port

), or one monitor via Thunderbolt 3 port Securely powered – locking power connection

Multi-bay external drive access – (1) eSATA port with port multiplier support

Thunderbolt certified for Mac and Windows

"Many of the world's most talented content creators and producers have been loyal OWC customers for decades because pros know our performance and reliability is simply unmatched, and they won't settle for second best," said OWC founder and CEO Larry O'Connor. "We built the new OWC Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock for them, and I am confident it will take their creativity and productivity to the next level in a world where speed, versatility and reliability are everything."

Availability

The OWC Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock is available now at MacSales.com and Amazon, MSRP: $339.99.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. OWC creates and delivers the best storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions for performance, reliability and longevity to enhance, accelerate and extend the capabilities of technology. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. True sustainability is good business – maximizing existing hardware vs. starting over or needing to replace saves time, money and benefits the environment and resources we all share. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum Certification and running as a net provider of renewable wind and solar energy to the local power grid. OWC features an award-winning technical support team that is available 24/7, as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

© 2019 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

SOURCE OWC

