OWC's Groundbreaking ThunderBlade Now Shipping in All Capacities

Celebrating their 30th anniversary in 2018, OWC continues to build on their legacy of first-to-market innovation, proudly designing products that push the edges of possibility in order to support the M&E space. Larry O'Connor, Founder & CEO, said "We at OWC can't thank our customers enough for allowing us to do what we love so much every day. We strive to build products that will go further and deliver a better return on our customers' technology investments. The ThunderBlade is one more example of a solution that will allow our customers to work more effectively, a product that can literally change the way they create. Everyone at OWC is excited by the boundless opportunities the next 30 years will bring for our customers."

Thanks to SoftRAID's cross-platform technology, not only is the ThunderBlade the fastest Thunderbolt 3 solution available, it is the only one of its kind to seamlessly support both Mac OS and Windows, allowing for faultless interoperability between them for multi-platform workflow requirements. The ThunderBlade is currently deployed to great acclaim in production houses and studios nationwide. Dave Helmly, Sr. Manager, Professional Video/Audio for Adobe Systems Inc. had this to say about the ThunderBlade: "Whether you're working on a 4K, 5K or 8K production or diving into huge Immersive VR environments, loading large complex projects just got easier with the new ThunderBlade from OWC."

The ThunderBlade is available in capacities from 1TB up to 8TB, MSRP from $1,199.99 to $4,999.00.

About OWC

Having served the Apple community worldwide since 1988, OWC has become the reliable manufacturer and upgrade provider of choice for Apple and PC enthusiasts with its extensive catalog of accessories, storage, and memory upgrades for nearly every Mac made in the last decade. Recognized for award-winning customer service, OWC provides extensive U.S.-based technical support for Mac and PC users around the world and comprehensive step-by-step installation and support videos.

Get social: follow OWC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

© 2018 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/owcs-groundbreaking-thunderblade-now-shipping-in-all-capacities-300625846.html

SOURCE OWC

Related Links

http://www.owcdigital.com

