Owen A. O'Connor, M.D., Ph.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SCARSDALE, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Owen A. O'Connor, M.D., Ph.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Most Trusted Healthcare Provider and for his contributions in inventing and developing many drugs for the treatment of blood cancers.

Owen A. O'Connor, M.D., Ph.D

Dr. O'Connor earned his Bachelor of Science degree in environmental science at Manhattan College in New York. He completed a Ph.D. in Environmental Medicine at the New York University Medical School, where he studied the mechanisms of chemical carcinogenesis. He received a Medical Degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and completed an internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the New York Hospital - Cornell University Medical Center. He also completed two fellowships, including one in medical oncology in the Department of Medicine under the Clinical Investigator Program (in the laboratory of Dr. Joseph R. Bertino) at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and a second in clinical pharmacology in the Division of Pharmacology in the Department of Medicine New York Hospital - Cornell University Medical School. He was appointed Chief Medical Oncology Fellow in the Department of Medicine at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Dr. O'Connor is an internationally renowned oncologist and is known for his expertise in drug discovery and development and in diagnosing and treating all forms of lymphoma. He has more than 20 years of experience in academic medicine. The doctor invented and pioneered the development of several first-in-class drugs to treat blood cancer, including one he co-invented for T-cell lymphoma, which has now been approved in over 35 countries worldwide. He has held several prestigious leadership positions at major cancer centers in New York City, including Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York University Medical Center, and Columbia University Medical Center.

Dr. O'Connor has focused his scientific interests on developing novel, small molecules for blood cancer treatment. His interests have focused on chemistry through preclinical modeling and early-phase clinical studies to regulatory Phase 3 studies. Dr. O'Connor has published more than 250 articles in peer-reviewed journals, books and book chapters, and reviews on managing lymphoma and drug discovery. He is the editor of the first textbook on the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas and is now editing a new series of books for Wiley Sciences on Precision Cancer Therapies.

The doctor was a member of the Scientific Advisory Board for the Lymphoma Research Foundation and the Leukemia Lymphoma Society and has received countless awards for his research, including being named to America's Top Cancer Doctors, cited among the Top 50 Irish-Americans in Science and Medicine by the Irish government, and inducted into the New Jersey Inventors Hall of Fame. He also received the American Cancer Society Research Professorship, the most prestigious honor bestowed by the Society. He has been a Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 2011.

Dr. O'Connor is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Association for Cancer Research, and the American Society of Hematology.

In his spare time, Dr. O'Connor enjoys creative photography and travel and spending time at his second home on Cape Cod. He actively supports the Association for the Preservation of Cape Cod and the Cape Cod Arts Center.

The doctor would like to acknowledge his mentors, Dr. William Hait and Dr. Joseph R. Bertino.

