Owen Equipment Expands Heil's Dealer Network into Pacific Northwest

"People are moving to Oregon, Washington and Idaho at a rate that's more than twice the national average, which puts enormous pressure on fleet owners," said Pat Carroll, President of Heil. "And this comes at a time when many companies in our industry are scaling back operations. By increasing their territory, Owen Equipment is bringing Heil products, OEM parts and much-needed industry leadership to the Pacific Northwest."

Owen began in 1958 as Ben-Ko-Matic, and for decades has sold, rented and serviced sewer cleaners, Hydro excavators and sweepers. The company's expansion into the refuse body market segment means Owen will now sell Heil products, OEM parts. In addition, Owen Equipment will provide service for Heil trucks with three service bays in their Kent, Washington location, and six bays in their site in Portland, Oregon.

"Owen Equipment has built our business on providing superior quality and innovative products, backed by a highly trained professional sales, service and parts team," said Earl Rose, President of Owen. "When the opportunity to partner with Heil presented itself, our team was very excited. We're proud to team up with a company that shares our core business values and makes high-quality products. We are committed to becoming the industry's preferred provider to current Heil users as well as work to develop the trust of many more future users."

The Owen Equipment team is committed to communication, courtesy and credibility, and the company's growth in Washington, Oregon and Idaho is a win-win for customers and their communities.

Heil, established in 1901, is the first ISO 9001:2000 certified manufacturer of refuse collection bodies in the United States. Heil is the industry leader in automated waste collection technology and offers the broadest product line, including front loaders, rear loaders, side loaders, and multi-compartment vehicles. OEM and aftermarket replacement parts are available through Parts Central.

Heil is part of Environmental Solutions Group. For more information, visit www.heil.com.

