Owen Mumford Introduces The Newest Ultra-high Flow Safety Lancet

MARIETTA, Ga., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Owen Mumford is expanding the Unistik® Touch portfolio, adding a device for capillary blood sampling situations when ultra-high volumes of blood are desired. This new contact-activated safety lancet (Blade: 2.0mm x 1.5mm) offers a convenient one-touch capillary blood sampling solution that is designed to achieve up to 500 µl of blood.

With one-touch activation, Unistik® Touch is designed to make capillary blood sampling simple. Unistik® Touch is available in a wide range of sizes, suitable for various blood volume needs, utilizing Comfort Zone Technology® (CZT®). CZT® is comprised of a series of raised pressure points on the patient end of the safety lancet, tailored to enhance comfort when pressed against the sample site during blood sampling.

"Unistik® is a trusted safety lancet brand globally and we are thrilled to introduce our newest Unistik® Touch safety lancet specifically for achieving ultra-high blood volumes. We are now able to offer additional options for Diagnostic, Oncology and Pediatric customers seeking to obtain larger capillary blood samples," said Jeff Hardin, Clinical Sales Director of Owen Mumford Inc.

The addition of ultra-high flow Unistik® Touch rounds out a comprehensive portfolio of contact-activated safety lancets offering a wide range of sizes at an attractive price point to meet essentially any capillary blood sampling need. Whether looking to replace or upgrade current products, searching for a cost-saving alternative or expand offerings, Owen Mumford's Unistik® Touch family covers it all.

"Our newest solution for ultra-high volume capillary blood sampling complements our portfolio and enables us to offer one of the most diverse ranges of contact-activated safety lancets, addressing virtually all capillary sampling needs," said Executive Vice President of Owen Mumford Inc. Travis Shaw.

The full Unistik® Touch line is available in Blade (2.0mm x 1.5mm), 21G, 23G, 28G and 30G. Samples are available through Owen Mumford. For further information or to request product samples, please visit owenmumford.com/us.

About Owen Mumford

When Ivan Owen and John Mumford started Owen Mumford in 1952, they shared a vision to deliver innovative solutions that would help patients and medical professionals better manage diabetes and other conditions. Today, this vision remains the cornerstone of Owen Mumford, making a world of difference to a world of people through innovation, exceptional quality and product performance. For additional information, please visit owenmumford.com.

