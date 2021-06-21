Owen Wilson Makes Comic Con Debut at Celebrity Fan Fest

Owen Wilson is an accomplished actor, producer and screenwriter who is currently portraying the role of 'Mobius M. Mobius' in the hit Marvel Universe series, "Loki," streaming on Disney Plus. Owen has appeared in over 60 popularly known films including the Disney animated movie franchise "Cars," "Wedding Crashers," "Zoolander," "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "Midnight in Paris," "Marley & Me," "Night at the Museum," "The Royal Tenenbaums," "Meet the Parents," and "Armageddon."

Photo Ops and Autographs will officially go on sale Tuesday, June 22 at 11:00 a.m. CST online at CelebrityFanFest.com

"Celebrity Fan Fest is making history once again. We're excited to welcome Owen Wilson to the Alamo City!" said PMX Events President Bob Wills. "This year's show has a stellar line-up you won't find anywhere in the country for fans and families to enjoy."

ABOUT CELEBRITY FAN FEST

San Antonio's premier comic convention, Celebrity Fan Fest , is an interactive fan festival featuring special appearances by prominent film and television celebrities. The "fan festival" offers an elevated immersive form of entertainment including celebrity meet and greet photo opportunities, the "Gotham Car Show" exhibit, special musical performances, plus much more.

ABOUT PMX EVENTS

PMX Events specializes in creating one-of-a-kind productions including comic conventions, movie and music festivals, family shows, non-profit fundraising events as well as foodie experiences. Based in San Antonio, Texas, PMX Events is a premier source for high-quality entertainment exhibitions. For more information about PMX events please visit, pmxevents.com .

CONTACT: Clarissa Castaneda, [email protected]

SOURCE Celebrity Fan Fest