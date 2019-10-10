Owenby Law, P.A. Ranks #84 in Law Firm 500 Fastest Growing Law Firms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Owenby Law, P.A. is a full-service law firm that operates in a number of cities throughout the Jacksonville area, and over the years, it has gained a reputation for nearly unparalleled growth and expansion. Recently, Owenby Law was selected to the Law Firm 500 Fastest Growing Law Firms list for 2019, where the firm ranks at #84 compared to 500 legal practices across the nation. This is the third time that the firm has been selected to this list.

After experiencing an incredible 53% increase in revenue growth over the last year, the firm has been recognized many times over for its expansive business strategy and top-quality service. In August 2019, Owenby Law, P.A. was also invited to join the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies and startups in America – also the third time that the firm was included in this exclusive group of entrepreneurs.

By retaining strong legal talent and providing clients with over 125 years of combined knowledge, Owenby Law, P.A. will continue to expand its presence in Florida. Committed to their clients and passionate about pursuing positive legal outcomes, the team is honored with the selection to the Law Firm 500 Fastest Growing Law Firms.

