Owens & Minor Names New Chief Commercial Officer

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Owens & Minor today named longtime industry leader Dirk Benson to the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) effective immediately. As CCO, Benson will be responsible for shaping and driving enterprise-wide commercial strategy in addition to managing the Owens & Minor commercial sales organization, sales operations and customer service teams in the U.S.

Benson brings more than 30 years of experience in leadership and commercial roles in the healthcare industry, most recently as president of U.S. Distribution Business for Henry Schein. In this role, Benson successfully shaped and delivered an enterprise-wide integration program that realigned critical commercial and operational functions to improve the customer experience, in addition to leading sales, marketing, finance, product management, supplier relations and strategic partnerships. Prior to joining Henry Schein, Benson spent 27 years at Medline Industries in various senior leadership roles.

"Owens & Minor is excited to have such an experienced and successful commercial leader onboard. Dirk shares Owens & Minor's fierce commitment to being a more dynamic and responsive partner for the healthcare customers that rely on us each and every day," said Christian Cook, chairman and interim CEO, Owens & Minor, and managing director at Platinum Equity. "As we continue to strengthen the Owens & Minor executive leadership team, we are confident that Dirk will provide invaluable commercial leadership and strategic direction as we reimagine the Owens & Minor legacy."

"I've long respected Owens & Minor's unique approach to building and maintaining lasting customer relationships that enhance efficiency while respecting the individual needs of the healthcare partners they serve," said Dirk Benson, CCO, Owens & Minor. "I am eager to take Owens & Minor's dedication to the customer to the next level, and to work alongside my new teammates to accelerate transformation in our commercial operations."

On December 31, 2025, Owens & Minor announced an exciting new chapter in its long and storied history: the medical distribution, products and technology services business, formerly referred to as Products & Healthcare Services (P&HS), is now part of the Platinum Equity portfolio. The company continues to operate as a private standalone company under the Owens & Minor name, carrying on the legacy of excellence and service the company has long been known for.

