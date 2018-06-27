Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. Appoints Ann Marie Mehlum To The Company's Board of Directors

"We are excited to have Ann join our Board," said Dennis Schmal, the Company's independent Chairman of the Board. "Ann brings a wealth of experience in various markets, such as commercial lending, regulatory compliance and financial management through her service as a CEO and director of a bank, and we expect her to add immediate value to the boardroom as we continue to execute on a strategy to maximize value to all stockholders over the long term. In addition to increasing diversity on our Board, we continue to make strides in the execution of our strategic plan, which we expect will increase capital returns to stockholders and close the gap between our NAV and stock price. We are pleased to make today's substantial announcement as part of our goal of driving value for all stockholders."

"I am excited to be joining ORM's dynamic Board. I have enjoyed my dialogue with the Company during the past several months," said Ms. Mehlum. "I believe that ORM is in a unique position to address demand for small balance commercial loans as it continues to dispose of its real estate assets. I look forward to being part of a governance team that is open to new ideas while remaining focused on stockholders' interests."

Ms. Mehlum, 65, currently serves as a director of Summit Bank (OTCMKTS: SBKO), an independent community bank of which she served as the founding CEO from its inception in 2003 until 2013. She also serves as a director of SmartBiz Loans, an online loan and technology platform and of Beau Delicious International, LLC, a franchisor for Café Yumm fast casual restaurants. From 2013 to 2016, Ms. Mehlum served as Associate Administrator for Capital Access in the U.S. Small Business Administration. From 1984 to 2003, Ms. Mehlum served as a Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Administrator of Siuslaw Bank, a state charted community bank that has since been acquired by Banner Bank. In addition to her corporate experience, Ms. Mehlum has served on federal and state advisory boards, including as a Federal Representative Advisory Board Member of the US Department of Treasury's Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, Advisory Council Member of the FDIC Community Bank and Board Member of the Oregon Growth Fund. Ms. Mehlum earned a master of business administration from the University of California, Berkeley in 1981 and a bachelor's degree in economics and Norwegian from Pacific Lutheran University in 1975 and held a Series 7 FINRA General Securities License.

Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc., a Maryland corporation, is a specialty finance mortgage company organized to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that focuses on the origination, investment, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans. We provide customized, short-term acquisition and transition capital to small balance and middle-market investors that require speed and flexibility. Our primary objective is to provide investors with attractive current income and long-term stockholder value. Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc., is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, and is externally managed and advised by Owens Financial Group, Inc.

