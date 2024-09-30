OWG Launches Parallax Private Cloud Desktop to Transform Business Operations

Solution offers enhanced flexibility, security, and scalability for businesses of all sizes

MONTVILLE, N.J., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OWG, a leader in cloud solutions, today unveiled Parallax Private Cloud Desktop to provide businesses with superior IT solutions that ensure efficiency, security, and scalability. This next-generation cloud platform is engineered to meet the most stringent security protocols, empowering businesses to meet evolving IT challenges head-on.

The Parallax Private Cloud Desktop simplifies, secures, and scales business operations without the hassles of traditional IT infrastructure. It allows firms to streamline their operations, significantly enhancing employee satisfaction, client experiences, and ultimately, the bottom line.

Brandon Marks, Managing Partner at OWG, emphasized the innovative approach taken in developing the Parallax Private Cloud Desktop: "We listened to business leaders who were craving more flexibility and control over their tech;they don't want to be dictated to and don't want to sacrifice efficiency and security. So, we created a customizable solution that leverages advanced AI and next-generation security while maintaining a simple, user-friendly interface. "

The Parallax Private Cloud Desktop simplifies, secures, and scales business operations without the hassles of traditional IT infrastructure. It allows firms to streamline their operations, significantly enhancing employee satisfaction, client experiences, and ultimately, the bottom line.

Key features of the Parallax Private Cloud Desktop include:

Easy Access : Users can access their data and applications from anywhere, at any time, via a familiar Windows Desktop.

: Users can access their data and applications from anywhere, at any time, via a familiar Windows Desktop. Secure Environment: With state-of-the-art encryption (at rest and in transit), advanced AI-driven threat detection, disaster recovery options, and compliance tools, businesses are well-equipped to meet stringent standards. Parallax is customizable to comply with various security frameworks such as ISO, SOC, and HIPAA. OWG works collaboratively with compliance teams to ensure each business adheres to regulatory requirements effortlessly.

With state-of-the-art encryption (at rest and in transit), advanced AI-driven threat detection, disaster recovery options, and compliance tools, businesses are well-equipped to meet stringent standards. Parallax is customizable to comply with various security frameworks such as ISO, SOC, and HIPAA. OWG works collaboratively with compliance teams to ensure each business adheres to regulatory requirements effortlessly. Data Sovereignty: Parallax ensures that businesses maintain control of where their data is stored, whether it needs to remain within a specific geographic boundary or jurisdiction for compliance purposes. This sovereignty feature is critical for businesses operating in highly regulated industries such as finance and healthcare.

Parallax ensures that businesses maintain control of where their data is stored, whether it needs to remain within a specific geographic boundary or jurisdiction for compliance purposes. This sovereignty feature is critical for businesses operating in highly regulated industries such as finance and healthcare. Scalability and Flexibility : The platform is fully customizable and scales with the needs of any organization, supporting growth and adaptation without the need for physical infrastructure.

: The platform is fully customizable and scales with the needs of any organization, supporting growth and adaptation without the need for physical infrastructure. Improved Experiences : Tools for better communication, self-service options, and quick system updates ensure enhanced experiences for both customers and employees.

: Tools for better communication, self-service options, and quick system updates ensure enhanced experiences for both customers and employees. Unique Customer Environments: Every customer receives a dedicated environment, not shared with other customers, allowing for greater flexibility and customization.

Marks added, "Unlike off the shelf solutions, Parallax offers fully customized environments tailored to each business's unique needs. It's not just about providing technology but offering a strategic platform that aligns with your business goals."

For businesses new to cloud computing, OWG assures a smooth transition, handling all complexities involved in migrating to the cloud, minimizing the effort required from the client's side and maximizing the potential benefits. Unlike many competitors, OWG does not force customers to use their IT services to maintain their Parallax Private Cloud. Clients have the freedom to manage their environment independently or choose their preferred IT service provider, eliminating vendor lock-in.

"We have built and managed environments on many of the leading virtual desktop infrastructure platforms over the years for our clients. Most of the legacy platforms have limitations on what applications you can install, how much storage or speed you can have, and what settings you can change," stated Nick Rigali, Operating Partner at OWG. "With Parallax Private Cloud, we can run almost any app that will run on Windows - storage, speed and preferences can be customized per user to their liking and needs. We don't squeeze our clients into a box, but instead we build the box that fits their needs on our Parallax platform."

To learn more about Parallax Private Cloud Desktop or schedule a demo, visit https://weareowg.com/parallax-private-cloud-desktop-pr/

About OWG

OWG has been a pioneer in cloud solutions since 2009, continuously evolving to meet the needs of its clients across various industries. With a commitment to ethical practices and community support, OWG stands out in the technology sector. The company's proven expertise in Microsoft Azure, coupled with its international reach and deep local connections, makes it a preferred partner for businesses around the globe.

Press Contact:

Martha Ximena: 973-774-0055, [email protected]

SOURCE OWG