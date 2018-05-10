OWI Releases 'Survivor's Guide to GDPR-mageddon' ahead of May 25th Enforcement Deadline

The report provides a deep dive into providing a strong understanding of the changes that GDPR sets forth, and gives companies the concrete steps required to turn compliance into a competitive advantage. The report includes:

What GDPR says and further clarification on practical implications

How GDPR impacts each of the five ObWI Identity Building Blocks, and highlights questions companies should consider as they adapt to consumer-centric data processing standards

Seven concrete steps companies can put in place now and whether or not such companies would be facing an immediate compliance mandate from GDPR

What companies should be watching for in the near-term

"Even if a company is not currently governed by GDPR, raising the bar for accuracy in line with the regulation's principles could have a tangible impact on their bottom line," said Kaelyn Lowmaster, Principal Analyst of OWI. "Many organizations have adopted a 'shoot first, ask questions later' approach: collecting high volumes of data under ambiguous terms of service, then looking for ways to leverage it to improve their businesses afterward. Under GDPR, this approach is no longer legal. No matter how advanced your company's tech, you can't rely on algorithms alone to evaluate your customers without giving them more information."

GDPR is about identity — the information that companies collect from their customers, the organizations with which those identities are shared, and the decisions that are made based on processing identity attributes. The new principles and data subject rights established under GDPR are wide-ranging, but companies won't truly understand their scope until the first rounds of sanctions for noncompliance are levied after May 25, 2018. GDPR will raise the bar for data protection worldwide, even where the regulation doesn't actively apply.

"GDPR is just the beginning. Europe has been leading the way for consumer-centric digital rights and privacy protection for decades," said Travis Jarae, CEO of OWI. "Beyond the public sector, high-profile cases like Facebook are bringing the debate about universal application of GDPR principles into the public consciousness. In a digital economy reeling from billion-user breaches of sensitive data, a new generation of more educated consumers will continue to demand stricter privacy protections."

About OWI

OWI is an independent identity research and strategy company focused on cybersecurity, digital commerce, and risk management. We help businesses, investors, and governments stay ahead of market trends so they can build sustainable, forward-looking identity-enabled products and strategies. We accomplish this by building community and facilitating dialogue through our events, the KNOW Identity Conference, as well as servicing the community with our educational content, news, media, independent research, and consulting.

Visit OWI at www.oneworldidentity.com for the latest in identity news, events, opinion and research.

