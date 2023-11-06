OWKIN Integrates 10x Genomics Spatial Omics and Single-Cell Technologies to the MOSAIC Study

News provided by

10x Genomics, Inc

06 Nov, 2023, 16:05 ET

PLEASANTON, Calif. and PARIS, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OWKIN and 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), announce they have entered into an agreement to add 10x Genomics spatial omics and single-cell technologies to the ambitious MOSAIC project, which has already garnered attention for its pioneering work in tumor analysis for therapeutic discovery.

Unveiled in June 2023, MOSAIC is a landmark $50 million project that leverages spatial omics technologies to map tumor structures at single-cell resolution, encompassing an astounding 7,000 tumor samples—100 times larger than any comparable dataset. With the addition of 10x Genomics' state-of-the-art Visium technology for spatial transcriptomics and leading Chromium portfolio for single-cell analysis, MOSAIC is poised to unlock transformative discoveries in the battle against cancer, unveiling unprecedented insights into tumor and immune cell interactions.

"Spatial omics, combined with deep multimodal patient profiling, will revolutionize our understanding of cancer biology. I am really excited that the MOSAIC study will use the 10x Visium and Chromium platforms to generate spatial and single-cell transcriptomics for thousands of cancer patients. Powered by Owkin's unique AI, and the collective expertise of our partners, such data is a unique asset to mine for novel targets, understanding patient response and resistance to current treatments and ultimately to develop new therapies for cancer patients," said Eric Durand, SVP Data Science at Owkin.

Jim Wilbur, Chief Commercial Officer at 10x Genomics, said, "We're thrilled to have our leading technologies take on such an important, enabling role in the MOSAIC study. With the addition of 10x, the distinguished team of MOSAIC researchers will have access to world-class single cell and spatial tools. We're confident our technology platforms will enable the exceptional quality data required to fulfill the project's ambitious mission. The ability to glean single-cell and spatial information from thousands of patient samples and analyze them at scale with Owkin's powerful AI technology will have a profound impact that has the potential to transform the future of cancer care."  

About MOSAIC
MOSAIC is a global initiative uniting top academic centers and industry partners to create the world's largest spatial omics and multimodal dataset in oncology. Through the convergence of large-scale spatial omics data and AI, MOSAIC will power the next revolution in cancer research, bringing about the identification of novel treatment response and resistance mechanisms, new patient subtypes, and biomarkers for prognostics and diagnostic patient stratification.

About Owkin 
Owkin is a TechBio company that combines the best of human and artificial intelligence to ensure every patient gets the right treatment. By understanding complex biology through AI, we identify new treatments, de-risk and accelerate clinical trials and develop AI diagnostics. Owkin uses privacy-enhancing federation to access up-to-date multimodal patient data that unlocks AI's potential to power precision medicine. We merge wet lab experiments with advanced AI techniques to create a powerful feedback loop for accelerated discovery and innovation. Owkin founded MOSAIC, the world's largest multi-omics atlas for cancer research. Owkin has raised over $300 million through investments from leading biopharma companies (Sanofi and BMS) and venture funds (Fidelity, GV and BPI, among others)

Contacts
Media: [email protected] 

About 10x Genomics
10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and our social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts
Investors: [email protected]
Media: [email protected]

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc

Also from this source

10x Genomics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

10x Genomics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September ...
Study Fueled by Xenium Analysis Sheds Light on Resistance Mechanisms in Model of Lethal Pediatric Brain Tumors

Study Fueled by Xenium Analysis Sheds Light on Resistance Mechanisms in Model of Lethal Pediatric Brain Tumors

10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, announced today that the 10x Xenium Analyzer was used in a study...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.