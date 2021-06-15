Owkin Welcomes Dr. Joseph Lehar as a Senior Vice President of Strategy & Business Development to Propel Platform With Strategic Partnerships

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Owkin announces Dr. Joseph Lehar will join the scale-up pioneering Federated Learning and AI technologies for medical research and clinical development.

A profile photo of Joseph Lehar next to text.

As an SVP Strategy & Business Development, Dr. Lehar will help reimagine Owkin's approach to new partners and industry sectors. He brings over 20 years of experience as an innovator and executive, focused on using data and digital medicine to transform healthcare. Before his current activity advising ventures, small companies, and incubators, Joseph led cross-functional teams and drove scientific projects at J&J/Janssen (as VP of Data Science), Google/Verily, Novartis, and CombinatoRx. He is deeply committed to boosting the careers of those around him and is proud to serve on the board of WEST, a leading women's empowerment organization in Boston. Joseph brings an unusual perspective from his first career as an astrophysicist at MIT, Cambridge University, and Harvard.

Gilles Wainrib, Owkin Co-founder and Chief Science Officer said: "We are very excited to welcome Joseph to the Owkin team. His unique background and depth of industry experience align perfectly with Owkin's mission to leverage AI and Federated Learning to transform Pharma R&D."

About Owkin:

Owkin is a French-American startup that specializes in AI and Federated Learning for medical research. It was co-founded in 2016 by Dr. Thomas Clozel, MD, a clinical research doctor and former assistant professor in clinical hematology, and Dr. Gilles Wainrib, PhD, a pioneer in the field of artificial intelligence in biology. Owkin has recently published groundbreaking research at the frontier of AI and medicine in Nature Medicine, Nature Communications and Hepatology.

The Owkin Platform connects life sciences companies with world-class academic researchers and hospitals to share deep medical insights for drug discovery and development. Using federated learning and breakthrough collaborative AI technology, Owkin enables its partners to unlock siloed datasets while protecting patient privacy and securing proprietary data. Through sharing high-value insights, the company powers unprecedented collaboration to improve patient outcomes.

Owkin has raised over $70M from leading VC funds and is now working with the most prominent cancer centers and pharmaceutical companies in Europe and the U.S. Key achievements to date have been HealthChain and MELLODDY; two Owkin-led federated learning consortia fueling unprecedented collaboration in academic research and drug discovery, respectively.

Press Contacts:

Talia Lliteras - Tél. +33 7 87 21 81 90 - [email protected]

Related Images

owkin-welcomes-dr-joseph-lehar-to.jpeg

Owkin welcomes Dr. Joseph Lehar to the team!

A profile photo of Joseph Lehar next to text.

SOURCE Owkin