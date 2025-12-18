OWL Investors Encouraged to Seek Lead Plaintiff Role in Blue Owl Capital Inc. Securities Fraud Case with Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) securities between February 6, 2025 and November 16, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for investors under the federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Blue Owl Capital securities?

If you purchased Blue Owl Capital securities during the Class Period and suffered losses, you have until February 2, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Investors who suffered significant losses and would like to discuss their rights, or to determine whether they qualify to participate in any potential recovery, should visit:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/blue-owl-capital-inc/

You may also contact James Baker at (619) 814-4471 or [email protected], or Frank J. Johnson, Esq. at [email protected] to discuss your rights privately.

What is this case about?

According to a recently filed class action complaint, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse information regarding Blue Owl's business and liquidity condition. Specifically, the allegations include that defendants failed to disclose:

Blue Owl was experiencing meaningful pressure on its asset base from BDC redemptions;

As a result, the Company was facing undisclosed liquidity issues;

Given these liquidity pressures, the Company was likely to limit or halt redemptions of certain BDCs;

Consequently, defendants' positive statements regarding Blue Owl's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Following disclosures revealing the liquidity concerns and redemption pressures previously concealed, investors suffered significant losses.

