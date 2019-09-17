Owl Labs' 2019 State Of Remote Work Report Finds 1 In 4 U.S. Employees Are Willing To Take A 10% Pay Cut To Work Remote

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As employees increasingly consider hybrid and remote employment options, management has been forced to implement new strategies to better hire, retain and manage employees. Today, Owl Labs , the leader in immersive video conferencing technology, in partnership with Global Workplace Analytics , released its third annual report, "2019 State of Remote Work," which compiled data from more than 1,200 full-time workers across the United States to help employers better understand employee needs.

The report analyzes employees working remotely, why they choose to work remotely, and how remote work impacts employment opportunities, job satisfaction, and challenges faced in their jobs. It also focuses on sentiment around the topic and economic impact.

According to the findings, U.S. employees are more openly adopting a remote work culture as 66% are more frequently working remote full-time than the global average. More than half (62%) of all respondents work remotely and 30% work remotely full-time compared to in office. Additional key findings include:

Has a camera replaced the corner office?

VP and Founder/C-Level levels have the greatest percentages of full-time remote workers (46% and 55%, respectively)

Salary or Remote Work?

34% of respondents would take a 5% pay cut to work remote



24% of respondents would take a 10% pay cut to work remote



55% of remote workers will look for another job if no longer allowed to be remote, and 61% would expect a pay increase if offer was taken away

Is WFH the best recruitment tool?

51% of on-site workers want to work remotely in the future



80% say remote work would make them more likely to recommend their company

How do employees really feel about work/life balance and working remote?

91% of remote workers decided to work remotely due to having a better work-life balance

Is WFH the best retention tool?

Remote workers say they are likely to stay in their current job for the next five years, 13% more than on-site workers



Remote workers say they're happy in their jobs 29% more than on-site workers

Worker's Guilt? Remote workers are more present in meetings than those on-site.

14% of remote workers are dedicating time to over 11 meetings per week, vs. on-site workers, of whom only 3% have that many meetings

Does absence makes work relationships grow fonder?

Seeking less office drama is a factor for 73% of remote workers in their decision to work remotely

Any challenges experienced during hybrid meetings?

Over 60% find themselves interrupted/being talked over, whether they're in the office or not

Should you train your employees on how to work remotely?

38% of remote workers received no training on how to work remotely

Do remote workers care about personal hygiene?

About 8% shower less than those that head into the office

Owl Labs CEO Frank Weishaupt states, "No matter your company's mix of remote and office working, the challenges remain the same - ineffective communication. As an employer, it is critical to maintain community for all workers despite their physical location, and require manager training specific to remote workers. We conducted this report with Global Workplace Analytics to learn about the pros and cons of remote working, and how it impacts both employees and employers. By offering the benefit to work in their location of choice, those who work remotely are more likely to stay loyal to their current company than onsite workers. Having trust and flexibility in the workplace permits employees to feel happier in their job, in fact 29% more."

"Workers of all ages are desperate for flexibility in how, when, and where they work," says Kate Lister, president of Global Workplace Analytics. "Organizations that want to attract and retain the best and the brightest are giving them what they want and getting in return, as the Owl Labs report shows, a happier, more loyal, and more productive workforce."

