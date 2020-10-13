Owl Labs Hires Josh Allen As Chief Revenue Officer

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Labs , the leader in immersive video conferencing technology and services, announced today that Josh Allen has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The news comes as Owl Labs continues its tremendous growth trajectory throughout the new workplace transition.

Prior to joining Owl Labs, Josh held the roles of CRO at Drift, SVP of North American Sales and Services at CarGurus and VP of Sales at LogMeIn. In each position, Josh has focused on building out high-velocity, effective sales and customer success teams.

Owl Labs CEO Frank Weishaupt states, "Owl Labs' mission is to make the video conferencing experience inclusive for all. On the heels of COVID-19 we want to be a driving force in the adoption of collaborative tech, in both hardware and software, for all companies reimagining the way they conduct business. We've seen massive growth as the world has started to adapt for remote work and hybrid collaboration, and we're excited to add Josh to the leadership team to drive continued market adoption and contribute to the strategic direction of the company."

The Boston-based company is dedicated to creating a better workplace and learning experience for today's hybrid workforce and virtual classroom. The company's flagship award-winning product, the Meeting Owl Pro , features a wifi-enabled, portable 360° camera, mic, and speaker with proprietary AI technology that automatically focuses on who is speaking using audio and visual cues.

"Owl Labs is going to continue to be a significant part of helping businesses transform their future workplace," said Josh Allen, CRO at Owl Labs. "We all believed the workplace was heading in a hybrid direction but the sequence of events this past year has accelerated this process. I'm excited to get started and be a part of a company that's leading the way for the new normal at work."

About Owl Labs

